Miami turned into an art lover’s paradise and luxury playground once again for Art Basel this past weekend. The iconic event brought the city to life with a whirlwind of gallery shows, exclusive parties, and rooftop gatherings you had to see to believe. From the Wynwood Walls to the sand-swept shores of South Beach, every corner buzzed with culture, cocktails, and curated masterpieces. This year’s Basel wasn’t just about the art hanging on the walls — it never is! — it was about the art of the experience. Luxury fashion houses transformed penthouses into immersive installations, while some of the world’s biggest artists mingled with industry insiders and A-listers under the Miami moonlight. Celebrities were out in full force, blending seamlessly into the scene while turning heads at secret soirées and champagne-filled afterparties. From Grey Goose vodka and MSCHF’s debut of the A.I.R. Chateau with Janelle Monae, Victoria Monet, Kehlani, Big Sean, and Diplo, Soho House’s surprise performance with Chance the Rapper, to Palm Tree Crew’s exclusive Pre-Opening Celebration with Keinemusik, Kygo, Future, Alix Earle, John Summit, Ivanka Trump, among other top-tier parties and activations, this year’s Art Basel was one for the books. Missed it this year? Yikes, but no worries. We’re giving you an exclusive look at the weekend’s highlights—the kind of glamorous, envy-inducing snapshots that remind us why Art Basel Miami is the place to be every December. Palm Tree Club’s Pre-Opening Celebration The pre-opening party sponsored by Tequila Don Julio, Poppi, Ripple, Kitson Yachts, and Wajer Yachts, offered an exclusive preview of the hotel and restaurant ahead of its official opening. The party kicked off with a thrilling performance by German trio Keinemusik, who came back together for the first time earlier this year, on the property’s stunning waterfront stage. VIPs including Palm Tree Crew co-founders Kygo and Myles Shear, Leo DiCaprio, Future, Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, John Summit, Diplo, Ivanka Trump, Jaelen Phillips, Taylor Fritz, Rickie Fowler, Corey Gamble, Wendi Murdoch, Michael Hess, Foodgod, in addition to hospitality leaders David Grutman, Noah Tepperberg, and Will Makris, as well as business leaders Barry Sternlicht, Wayne Boich, Jamie Reuben, Brad Garlinghouse, Allie and Bruce Eichner, among others. Sinan Tuna’s Star-Studded Soirée Sinan Tuna, Turkish entrepreneur and CEO of Farmasi threw the Art Basel party of the year and the guest list was as exclusive as it gets. Hosted at his $30 million Hibiscus Island home, the star-studded event featured electric performances by PAWSA and Kaz James and additional entertainment by DJ Zack Bia and DJ Cruz.

The invitations to the highly coveted bash included rings made exclusively for Sinan’s Art Basel Party, only 250, by London-based jeweler Cadaro. The multi-tiered white gold ring with diamonds has an estimated value of $10,000. The A-list crowd included models, Winnie Harlow, Taylor Hill, Maria Borges, Sofia Resing, DJ and Producer, Diplo, NFL Star, Odell Beckham Jr., City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez, soccer great Ronaldo, and Lenny Hochstein as well as some of the hottest names in art, fashion, and music. Guests sipped custom cocktails, with specialty engraved 1942 Don Julio bottles and a custom RUMOR Rosé bar, and mingled amidst cutting-edge art installations while a massive 10-minute fireworks display, known as the ‘Sky Full of Stars’ showered the crowd. Derrick Adams celebration at The Miami Beach EDITION Derrick Adams in partnership with Google Shopping and The Miami Beach EDITION hosted a star-studded event in celebration of Miami Art Week with special performances by En Vogue and Tierra Whack. The lively fete celebrated Google Shopping’s partnership with the artist, who launched an exclusive capsule collection of pieces

The evening in the momentous city welcomed art-world luminaries, friends and fans including Derrick Adams, Artist, Stephanie Horton, Senior Director, Global Consumer Marketing at Google, Diplo, DJ, Malik Yoba, Actor, Adot Gak, Model, Mickalene Thomas, Artist, Nicolle Fuller, Designer, Dustin Yellin, Artist, Kennedy Yanko, Artist, Tschabalala Self, Artist, Sandrine Charles, Founder of Black in Fashion Council, Quiana Parks, DJ and Artist, Antuwan Sargeant, Gagosian, Nour Rizk, Model, Arnaud Frisch, Founder of Silencio, Jen Roberts, CEO Design Miami, and more. Night Shift Party hosted by American Express® and Delta Air Lines The one-night-only party at Jon & Vinny’s residency at the Rubell Museum commenced at 10pm with music from Andre Power and Sky Jetta. After midnight Jon & Vinny’s iconic pizzas were distributed to the invite-only crowd including Yara Shahidi, Kelly Hughes, Carol Doche, Kaya Tolstova, Jason Tartick and more. The late night fete concluded after 2am with a closing DJ set from James Blake. Grey Goose x MSCHF’s A.I.R. Chateau Grey Goose vodka and art collective MSCHF—of the viral “Big Red Boots”– hosted Janelle Monae, Victoria Monet, Kehlani, Big Sean Chanel Iman, the evening’s headlining DJ Diplo, singer Destin Conrad, artist Sami Miro, celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, DJ Francis Mercier, the Miami Heat’s Hayward Highsmith, and more, at the debut of the A.I.R. Chateau: an exclusive, one-night-only artists-in-residence (A.I.R.) celebrating the launch of the new ultra-premium vodka GREY GOOSE Altius. MSCHF’s art pieces were on display throughout the space for guests to be fully immersed in their designs, including an icy, Altius-blue rendition of the Big Red Boots, towering stacks of Blur, and more. Secret Soho Sounds: Beach Tent Edition with Chance the Rapper Secret Soho Sounds is a series of surprise performances from musical greats, coming to the Houses globally. Chance the Rapper took the stage at Soho Beach House Miami for a surprise performance as part of Soho House’s “Secret Soho Sounds” series. Teddy After Dark Party Gallery Media Group partnered with Maybelline for ‘Teddy After Dark Party’ to celebrate new Teddy Tiny product during Miami Art Week. The party featured a host of influencers and talent including The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga. Swagger Magazine Creators Gala Swagger Magazine brought an unparalleled experience to Miami Art Week, brought to life by Sommsation, the preeminent luxury wine experience. Guests enjoyed “Liquid Art” in the form of independent, hard-to-get wine and champagne offerings by Sommsation. The event was filled with incredible energy among Miami tastemakers, celebrities, and influencers, including Jimmy Akingbola, Cindy Prado, DJ KUFF, Narine Arakelian, and more. Serpentine Americas Foundation Bettina Korek, CEO of Serpentine, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, Artistic Director of Serpentine welcomed artists, supporters, patrons and friends to a celebration of Serpentine and the Serpentine Americas Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Year and launch of the Lauren Halsey monograph during Art Basel Miami Beach. The event took place at Casa Tua, in Miami, and was hosted by Serpentine Americas, Ted and Simona Vassilev and with additional support from Northern Trust. Bettina Korek, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Rebecca Allen, Sarah Arison, Beeple, Carlita, Sadie Coles, Thomas Dane, Rufus Du Sol, Derek Fordjour, John Gerrard, Miles Greenberg, Noah Horowitz, Yinka Ilori, Jewel, JR, Marc Lotenberg were just some of the special guests of the evening. The IKEA Sleepeasy IKEA US returned to Miami Art Week, bringing its viral Sleepeasy activation to Wynwood with a unique Miami flare. The highly anticipated immersive sleep experience was revealed to a packed house of artists, celebrities, notable influencers, and press, including Ayesha Perry-Iqbal, CT Hedden, Eliad Cohen, Marco Arrieta and more. Guests entered the one-of-a-kind speakeasy pop-up through a reimagined Swedish-Cuban Cafecito. From there, they were transported through murals by local artists HOXXOH, Tati Suarez, and ABSTRK to a dreamy space with larger-than-life interactive experiences showcasing the new IKEA sleep range and the six sleep essentials. NYLON House NYLON celebrated Miami Art Week and the release of its first NYLON Nights issue with the latest edition of NYLON House. The exclusive celebration, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, featured a live performance by three-time Grammy winning rapper, actor and philanthropist Ludacris presented by Movado as well as a DJ set by global house music sensation HUGEL.

The evening celebrated the release of NYLON’s latest cover star Camila Cabello, who was also in attendance. Guests enjoyed specialty signature Casamigos cocktails throughout the night and an immersive experience by e.l.f. Cosmetics inspired by its recently released ‘Get Ready With Music’ The Album. Guests were also treated to Venezuelan style cachitos and danishes by James Beard Award Finalist Caracas Bakery. VIP attendees included Camila Cabello, Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Chanel Iman, John Summit, Mischa Barton, Tinx, Taylor Fritz, Dale Moss, Yvesmark Cherry, Chloe Bean, Joey Joy, Nigel Xavier, and more.