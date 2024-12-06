Art Basel IG
Eight ‘Must Follow’ Instagram Accounts While You’re At Art Basel To Keep Up On Parties And Events

Write ups on what’s happening for Art Basel this week are a great place to start, but let’s face it, nobody wants to refresh their browser to find out what’s going down moment to moment. Whether you’re out in the streets of Miami yourself and looking for the next event to pull up on, or sitting at home looking for some quality voyeurism to feed your fomo, here are the 8 Instagram accounts you should be following to get your feed up to speed for Art Basel 2024.

1- Art Basel Official: @artbasel

Art Basel via Instagram

The main account for all things Art Basel. Keep in mind, Art Basel is a global phenomenon that actually takes it’s name from the original art fair in Basel, Switzerland. With annual shows in Basel, Miami, Paris, and Tokyo, this account will keep you in the loop on all things Basel, all year round.

That said, for this week, it’s a full Miami takeover. Lock in here for regular updates about all of the official Art Basel happenings around town.

2- Secret Miami: @secretmiami_

Secret Miami via Instagram

The secret is out. Secret Miami has all the hottest picks for events & entertainment, food, fashion, and more. Bonus, they’re not just an IG outlet. Secret Miami has a full website in case you do choose to open your browser and take a deeper dive into what the city has to offer.

3- The Miami Guide: @themiamiguide

The Miami Guide via Instagram

With a finger firmly on the pulse of their city, The Miami Guide is definitely one of the most well-curated and up-to-date “To Do” accounts for the greater Miami area. They even throw a few events of their own.

Brass tacks: You simply can’t miss with their recommendations.

4- Too Much Love: @toomuchlovemagazine

Too Much Love via Instagram

All about the music and culture of Miami’s underground, Too Much Love is a must-follow for hot tips off the beaten path. Founded by award-winning journalist Florencia Franceschetti, the magazine & IG page offer a key voice in Miami’s evolving creative landscape.

Tap in here for those rare gems that you’d normally only hear a friend brag about after the fact.

5- Travel Guides Miami: @travelguidesmiami

Travel Guide Miami via Instagram

Exactly what it sounds like, but better. This account hits close to our hearts with their carefully curated lists and helpful guides to do Miami right, day or night. A+ curation and a well-deserved tip of our hat here.

We might just give a follow ourselves.

6- Miami Bucket List: @miamibucketlist

Miami Bucket List via Instagram

This account is all about experiences. While not necessarily entirely arts and culture-focused, they’ve got the goods when it comes to a broad array of ways to make the most out of your time in the town.

When you need a breather from the scene and all the bustle of Basel, check something off the ol’ bucket list.

7- Ivie The Foodie: @iviethefoodie

Ivie The Foodie via Instagram

We know the Miami Basel nights often get turnt up to an 11. For the absolute best in comfort food curation to bring you back to life and put you back in the game, follow Ivie. Plus, with more than just culinary content, she’s got some great personal picks for activities outside the Basel bubble.

8- Giovanny Gutierrez: @chatchowtv

Instagram

For a slightly more upscale cross-section of Miami’s food and beverage scene, look to Giovanny Gutierez. With a refined palate and an equally stylish page, Gutierrez has all your top spots to wine, dine, and seal the deal on lock.

