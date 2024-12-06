Write ups on what’s happening for Art Basel this week are a great place to start, but let’s face it, nobody wants to refresh their browser to find out what’s going down moment to moment. Whether you’re out in the streets of Miami yourself and looking for the next event to pull up on, or sitting at home looking for some quality voyeurism to feed your fomo, here are the 8 Instagram accounts you should be following to get your feed up to speed for Art Basel 2024.

1- Art Basel Official: @artbasel

The main account for all things Art Basel. Keep in mind, Art Basel is a global phenomenon that actually takes it’s name from the original art fair in Basel, Switzerland. With annual shows in Basel, Miami, Paris, and Tokyo, this account will keep you in the loop on all things Basel, all year round.

That said, for this week, it’s a full Miami takeover. Lock in here for regular updates about all of the official Art Basel happenings around town.

The secret is out. Secret Miami has all the hottest picks for events & entertainment, food, fashion, and more. Bonus, they’re not just an IG outlet. Secret Miami has a full website in case you do choose to open your browser and take a deeper dive into what the city has to offer.

3- The Miami Guide: @themiamiguide

With a finger firmly on the pulse of their city, The Miami Guide is definitely one of the most well-curated and up-to-date “To Do” accounts for the greater Miami area. They even throw a few events of their own.

Brass tacks: You simply can’t miss with their recommendations.

4- Too Much Love: @toomuchlovemagazine

All about the music and culture of Miami’s underground, Too Much Love is a must-follow for hot tips off the beaten path. Founded by award-winning journalist Florencia Franceschetti, the magazine & IG page offer a key voice in Miami’s evolving creative landscape.

Tap in here for those rare gems that you’d normally only hear a friend brag about after the fact.

5- Travel Guides Miami: @travelguidesmiami