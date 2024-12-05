Art Basel has evolved into more than an art fair—it’s a cultural phenomenon that transforms Miami into a vibrant epicenter for art, music, and community celebration. Renowned for its world-class gallery exhibitions, immersive installations, and exclusive experiences, Art Basel also offers a rich tapestry of free public events and cultural happenings that invite everyone to be part of the excitement. From groundbreaking art showcases to unforgettable music events, this is the week where Miami’s creative energy shines at its brightest. In Miami Beach, Art Basel blends the city’s coastal charm with its thriving artistic and cultural scenes. Beyond the gallery walls, the week is filled with pop-up installations, open-air exhibits, and community art walks, alongside iconic nightlife events. Explore rooftop venues, transformative hotel lobbies, and stunning outdoor spaces that host both intimate gatherings and large-scale art displays. Free public events, like mural unveilings and live performances make Miami Beach an accessible haven for art enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. Whether you’re seeking cutting-edge exhibitions, transformative public art, or late-night parties featuring globally acclaimed DJs, Art Basel 2024 offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all. Discover the best art, culture, and events Miami Beach has to offer below. Kohler x Remedy Place x Art Basel: December 2nd-6th Head to The Edition Hotel in Miami Beach from 8am-3:30pm to celebrate Kohler and Remedy’s new Ice Bath product. Attendees will be welcomed into a social wellness gathering featuring ice baths, live music, and wellness-enhancing food and beverages. RSVP here. Design Miami: December 3rd-8th Design Miami is a marketplace for design where the world’s top galleries gather to present museum-quality exhibitions of twentieth and twenty-first century furniture, lighting, and artful objects. Each show balances exclusive commercial opportunities with progressive programming, exciting collaborations with designers and design institutions, panels and lectures with luminaries from the worlds of design, architecture, art and fashion, and unique commissions from the world’s top emerging and established designers and architects. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Scope Miami Beach: December 3rd-8th SCOPE returns to the sandy beaches of Miami Beach for it’s 24th edition. SCOPE Art Show is the premier showcase and incubator for contemporary art, convening the most dynamic emerging galleries and artists from around the world for more than two decades. As the highest attended fair during Miami Art Week, SCOPE Art Show is a welcoming hub for all things experiential programming across art, design, music, technology, wellness, and hospitality.

Tickets and additional information can be found here. Times Square Arts: Midnight Moment in Miami Beach: December 4th-6th For the first time ever, Times Square Arts will bring Midnight Moment to Miami Beach during the show week, free to the public. Drawing from the archives of the Midnight Moment program, the world’s largest and longest-running public art series showcasing work by leading contemporary artists 364 nights a year on the electronic billboards of Times Square in New York City, Times Square Arts will present video works by 30 past Midnight Moment artists including Nick Cave, Joan Jonas, Tali Keren and Alex Strada amongst other Located at Soundscape Park and the New World Center, 500 17th Street in Miami Beach, the work will be on view every evening from December 4th to 6th from 7pm-11pm, and is free to the public. More information can be found here. Tribeca Festival: December 4th-7th Tribeca Festival returns to Art Basel Miami Beach for four nights of music, special film screenings, signature talks, and more. The Miami Beach Bandshell will host headlining performances and conversations with Makaya McCraven, Brainville DJs, Magdalena Bay, Neggy Gemmy, Camila Cabello and David Grutman, Soul in the Horn with Natasha Diggs, Duedji Luna, L3NI, and more. There will also be the 28th anniversary screening of the 1996 classic The Birdcage. Tickets and more information can be found here. Satellite Art Fair: December 4th-8th Celebrating its 10th year, SATELLITE will host “Miami’s best art fair.” Expanding to two locations on Lincoln Road Mall, SATELLITE will transcend the conventional boundaries of traditional art and provide a thrilling art experience featuring 50 free-standing art installations, cutting-edge gallery presentations, and vibrant performances. Some highlights include a “Florida Man Man Cave” hosted by WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin, vaping sculptures, KFC chicken bucket lanterns, a cash grab leaf booth, and live performances from local artists. Tickets and additional information can be found here. UNTITLED ART: December 4th-8th

Founded in 2012, Untitled Art is a leading contemporary art fair taking place annually, guided by a mission to support the wider art ecosystem, Untitled Art offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art that prioritizes collaboration within each aspect of the fair. Each year, new and long-standing exhibitors are selected by Untitled Art’s evolving curatorial team for their artistic integrity and international reach, with several galleries based outside of mainstream art hubs. Tickets and additional information can be found here. The Wellness Oasis presented by Chase: December 5th-6th Returning to Miami Art Week at 1 Hotel South Beach for its second annual event, the Wellness Oasis presented by Chase will host a two-day mental health and wellness experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading mental health and wellness experts and advocates, explore a range of immersive programming, and participate in inspiring panels, workshops, and movement experiences. Dr. Deepak Chopra, Goldie Hawn, Dr. Mark Hyman, Joe Jonas, Yung Pueblo, Big Sean, Jillian Turecki, and others will be leading the two-day event. Tickets and more information can be found here. Samsung | The Future of Digital Art: December 5th A thought-provoking panel moderated by Maya Harris, Samsung’s Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. This session – taking place at Collectors Lounge at 1901 Convention Center Drive – explores how technology is transforming the art world, from artistic rights to global audience engagement. Panelists include Katarina Feder, Artists Rights Society, VP Director of Biz Dev; and Ariel Hudes, Vice President, Strategic Projects and Head of Pace Verso. RSVP for free here. Basel On The Beach: December 5th Nikki Beach Miami Beach is hosting its annual “Basel on The Beach” featuring a sun-soaked day with electrifying DJ performances by Eran Hersh, EC Twins, Sam Haze and more.

Tickets and additional information can be found here. Chef’s Table Diner with Kwame Onwuachi: December 5th-7th As the Official Culinary Partner of Art Basel Miami Beach, Chef’s Table proudly presents the Chef’s Table Diner. Over four unforgettable nights, a South Beach venue will be transformed into a retro diner hosting an exclusive series of dinners for Art Basel VIPs. Each evening, a celebrated Chef’s Table chef will serve a one-of-a-kind menu, elevating nostalgic diner classics with their signature flair served alongside cocktails from James Beard award winners Jewel of The South. Beyond the dinners, the spaces will come alive with curated breakfast and evening pop-ups highlighting exceptional chefs and iconic dishes. Don’t miss the first time Chef’s Table steps off-screen into the real world! Make a reservation here. LIV Miami x Art Week: December 5th-8th LIV Nightclub is celebrating Art Basel with four nights of stellar performances. From Thursday though Sunday, LIV will host global producers Diplo, DJ Khaled, John Summit, and Lil Wayne. Tickets and more information can be found here. American Express x Art Week: December 5th-8th AMEX will host its Resy Lounge at the Untitled Art Fair from Wednesday to Sunday. Returning for its second year, the beach-front indoor and outdoor lounge offers valid Untitled Art ticket holders and Untitled Art VIP guests a space to relax throughout the day and enjoy complimentary bites and beverages from beloved Los Angeles-born Resy restaurant Jon & Vinny’s. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Additionally, AMEX will team up with Marriott Bonvoy to host its 8th annual Wanderlust party at the W South Beach on Saturday, December 7th. This exclusive Card Member party will be a celebration of travelers coming from all over the world to attend. The experience will bring a popular Resy restaurant Superbueno to Miami beach for a taste of iconic Mexican dishes, immersive customary art sculptures from renowned visual artist Jimena Montemayor, and sounds from South Africa with amapiano performing DJ artist Uncle Waffles. You must be a Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cobrand card member to attend. Hyde Beach x Art Week: December 5th-8th As an indoor-outdoor poolside club at SLS South Beach, Hyde Beach is a key spot to lounge during the day and party at night. Known for its sexy pool parties and late-night parties, it’s become quite the South Beach party destination. During Art Basel, the oceanfront lounge blends art, music, and mixology that truly captures the vibrant scene of Miami. This year, the Hyde Beach event will feature music from DJ Themba, art installations and collections curated by Evoken Global. Partners include Lucky Energy Drinks & Pure Dating App, the official dating app of Playboy. The kickoff will feature an immersive performative art & Bunnies throughout the night. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Martian Circus: December 6th No show will be quite as extraordinary during Art Basel than seeing Martian Circus live. Channeling the extraordinary extraterrestrials from across the cosmos, Martian Circus 5D helps attendees activate their higher selves through improv and fan-involved jamelectronia music. Expect a full phantasmagoric performance from 9pm-12am at The Sandbox Stage in Miami Beach along with a 5d ArtShow from 8pm-1am. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Opening | Celebrate with Ray-Ban: December 6th To celebrate the new look of the Ray-Ban store on Lincoln Road, all are invited on December 6th. Music and art will play together to match the RB Brand and Miami vibes, with the presence of the artist Gianni Lee who will customize cases to all the customers that purchase a pair of Ray-Ban from 5pm-9pm. This is a free and open event. Airbnb: Exclusive tour of emerging art galleries and Superblue Miami: December 6th Stefanie Reed, VIP relations for Art Basel Miami Beach, will lead a walking art journey through the multicultural neighborhood of Allapattah, which has emerged as a contemporary arts hub in Miami. You’ll get insider access to the most exciting art galleries, then skip the line for a special tour of her favorite immersive art installations by world renowned artists at Superblue Miami. The group tour will begin at Andrew Reed Gallery where light snacks and refreshments will be served. The tour will step into four emerging art galleries including Andrew Reed Gallery, KDR Gallery, Voloshyn Gallery, and Mindy Solomon Gallery. The tour will end with a custom-designed VIP visit to Superblue, an immersive art experience featuring large-scale, immersive installations by artists like Es Devlin, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, teamLab, and James Turrell.

Tickets and additional information can be found here. Omakase presented by Toni’s Sushi Bar: December 6th Toni’s Sushi Bar, the first Japanese restaurant in Miami Beach, comes to Art Basel to present a 60-minute Omakase experience. Reserve your experience here. Soho House x Art Basel: December 5th-7th Set on South Beach in an Art Deco building, Soho Beach House is for creative thinkers in Miami to socialise, stay and relax. The members-only creative club is hosting several events to cement itself as a key venue for art and artistic approach. Club Sounds Ft. Paperwater: December 5th Dance the night away with Miami-based DJ collective Paperwater from 11pm-3am at the Club Bar. Secret Soho Sounds: December 5th Secret Soho Sounds is a series of surprise performances from musical greats, coming to the Houses globally. Pick up a Patrón cocktail and enjoy a special performance in the Beach Tent from 1am-3am by a surprise act you won’t want to miss. Sonos Sound Session Ft. Everyday People: December 6th Kick off the weekend with an afternoon party in the Beach Tent from 2pm-6pm with sounds by Everyday People presented by SONOS. Casa Vibras: December 6th Celebrate Latinx music and art with performances by Las Flaquitas, Zulan, and Ape Drums of Major Lazer, plus a unique beach installation from 9pm-3am in the Beach Tent. Club Sounds Ft. Bozito: December 6th Join Bozito for an unforgettable night of dance music from 11pm-3am at the Club Bar. Tent Sound Session Ft. Bob Moses: December 7th | 9 PM – 3 AM | Beach Tent Enjoy a live set by Grammy-nominated duo Bob Moses, in collaboration with LaCroix Water from 9pm-3am in the Beach Tent. Closing Party Ft. Moodymann and Carl Craig: December 8th Art Week wraps up with DJ legends Carl Craig and Moodymann at our unforgettable closing party, in collaboration with LaCroix Water from 2pm-6pm in the Beach Tent. Chase Sapphire Reserve x Art Basel: December 4th-8th

Chase Sapphire Reserve will be on the grounds of Art Basel with several events exclusive to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders. Sapphire Reserve Lounge + SCOPE Art Show Daily Access: December 5th-8th Reserve cardmembers who purchase VIP passes receive exclusive, daily access to the SCOPE Art Show, featuring critically acclaimed contemporary art with over 100 highly curated exhibitors. Chase credit and debit cardholders also have access to SCOPE Art Show benefits, like discounted entry and discounted merchandise and concessions. Located directly onsite at SCOPE, the Sapphire Reserve Lounge is open for all Reserve cardmembers plus one guest, including complimentary food and beverage curated by Chef Sebastian Vargas of Grassfed Culture Hospitality, an always-on cash bar including one complimentary drink per day/per person, premium programming and gifting, comfortable seating and much more. Sapphire Presents: Disclosure and Black Coffee: December 6th Featuring a can’t miss lineup, award winning musicians will take the stage at SCOPE Art Show for an intimate, exclusive concert for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers. Eduardo Castillo: December 8th Close out Miami Art Week with Eduardo Castillo’s Immersive Live Concert at the Faena Theater.​ Destination SXM: December 7th Destination SXM makes its debut in Miami and will transform Tala Beach at 1 Hotel South Beach into an immersive paradise on December 7th, from 12pm to 11pm. This event will capture the magic of SXM Festival, offering attendees a unique blend of world-class electronic music, captivating performances, and the signature decorations that have made SXM Festival a global phenomenon. Julian Prince, the visionary founder and artistic director of SXM Festival, will bring his infectious energy and passion for music to the decks. His sets are a reflection of the festival’s core values: love, happiness, and the unifying power of music. The carefully curated lineup features an eclectic mix of international artists, including: Arodes, Awen, Ella Romand, Julian Prince, Kimonos and Vxsion.