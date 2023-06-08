Sunset Music Festival electrified the southern United States over Memorial Day Weekend, setting off the summer festival season. The 2023 edition starred a whole lot of vibrantly colored attendees thanks to a slew of electronic heavyweights AC Slater, Audien, Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Chris Lake, Hannah Wants, Honeyluv, and more, all the while casting a sensory overload of top-notch visual and audio production. Because what’s a party without some serious sound production to knock ya around on the dancefloor?

While SMF has annually been a staple summer kickoff event in Florida, this year wowed the masses with its new 360-degree stage shade structure, allowing fans to get down to the sweltering beats of house music and not the sun itself. Of course, a nightly firework showcase to round off both nights after days of dancing to all the likes of electronic music was truly the icing on the cake. Sorry if you weren’t there, we understand if you have FOMO.

While this year’s festival circuit has a long list of impressive musical lineups and attendee offerings, we still can’t get SMF out of our heads. It reminds us that festivals truly are one of the building blocks that fosters connection across society (just when everything seems to be crumbling down around us). Don’t mind us if we keep these photos in our heads rent-free for the next couple of months as the beat of summer is only just beginning.