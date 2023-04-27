Sure, you may have attended Coachella, but were you guest listed to any of the Coachella after-parties? Everyone and anyone who attends Coachella goes straight for the influencer-worthy photos in front of the Ferris wheel, adorned in flashy fast-fashion outfits that may just be worn once. And yet, only a select few hundred people from the 120,000 attendees each weekend this year made it into the exclusive Coachella after-parties at Zenyara Estate. Now there’s where you can brag about photo ops.

Hosted by Corso Marketing Group (CMG) – the experiential production agency behind Goldenvoice since the inception of Coachella – both Weekend One and Weekend Two of the festival featured an insane roster of programming on the 70-acre private luxury desert estate. If you were one to cry over Frank Ocean’s botched set during Weekend One and missed him all together for Weekend Two, there were plenty of after party sets all throughout the six festival evenings to help dry your tears.

Weekend One saw exclusive sets by Rufus Du Sol, TALE OF US, KEINEMUSIK, and Cassian, all of which saw a crowd of cool kids — held down by talented attendees Diplo, Becky G, G-Eazy, Post Malone, Zoey Deutch, Tobey Maguire, Leonardo Dicaprio, Alesso, Diddy, Madison Pettis, Metro Boomin’, Bella Thorne, Travis Kelce and more.

Weekend Two wrapped up three nights with highly exclusive performances by Skrillex, Kaytranada, Fisher, Gordo, Francis Mercer, Camelphat, Kitty Cash, and Hot Since 82. Of course, The Kid LAROI, Katarina Deme, Alabama Barker, Bryant, Adison Justis, Avry Justice, Tyga, Anderson Paak, and more were all dancing in the crowds throughout the property.

Among the highly exclusive after parties, attendees were welcomed with an aquatic wonderland, a white sand beach, a front entry moat, a boating path with boat and jetski options, infinity pools, large sundecks, fire pits, a plethora of bars, a golf course, ATV course, sports courts, and state-of-the-art gym and spa. Let’s just say… we have some FOMO. If you’re already imagining yourself raging to Skrillex while you dance next to Tyga, let these photos help you bring that vision to life.