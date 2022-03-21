Spring might just be the perfect time to crack open a porter — the lighter sibling of the more robust stout, which dominates March drinking (hello, St. Patrick’s Day). Without getting too into the weeds, stouts tend to have a lower (or more sessionable) ABV, while porters can be a little heavier on the alcohol. But that’s not a hard-and-fast rule, and it’s dependent on which brewery you’re standing in. The main difference is in the recipe. Very generally, a porter is made with roasted malted barley, yeast, water, and hops. A stout has all of that plus roasted unmalted barley. That ingredient adds that little bit more bitterness, coffee notes, and a deeper chocolate vibe. These details often go out the window any time a brewer decides what they want to call their dark brew, since there’s no “law” governing any of this. Okay, school’s out, it’s time to actually drink some. That’s where the experts come in. We asked some well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us their favorite porters to drink now (and any time of year, really). Breckenridge Vanilla Porter Luis G. Brignoni, founder of Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami ABV: 5.4% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Breckenridge Vanilla Porter is an incredibly smooth and delicious beer that really hits the spot, especially when you’re looking for a porter that has a little more to offer. You vanilla gives it a velvety smooth mouthfeel finish.

Anchor Porter Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Anchor Porter is my pick. What flavors make it great? It’s roasty, rich, and velvety and tastes like a walk in Portrero Hill — probably because that’s where the fine folks on Mariposa Street are brewing another batch of Anchor Porter. Samuel Smith Taddy Porter Michael Palmer, lead innovation pilot brewer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico, California ABV: 5% Average Price: $11 for a four-pack Why This Beer? Samuel Smith Taddy Porter is one of my first porters and still one of my favorites. It’s extremely unique in the sense that the brewing liquor comes from an 18th-century well and the beer is fermented in stone squares, also known as Yorkshire squares. It’s very approachable with a five percent ABV. It’s malty, roasty, and earthy with a little fruitiness. There’s a full mouthfeel with extreme drinkability. Boulevard Bully! Porter Broc Eichhorst, brewer at Sun King Brewing in Indianapolis ABV: 6% Average Price: $9 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I haven’t seen this one around lately, but I drank it regularly when I lived in the St. Louis area where it was available, fresh, and inexpensive. It’s a robust yet medium-bodied American-style porter with a noticeable herbal hop bite. It’s roasty, bitter, and a little hoppy without any harshness.

Mayflower Porter Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? One of my favorite porters has always been Mayflower Porter, brewed in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It has a rich chocolatey malt profile without being too sweet. A local bar regularly had their porter on cask, and I would find myself there quite often for a pint or two. Maui Coconut Hiwa Rob Day, senior director of marketing at Springdale Beer Co. in Framingham, Massachusetts ABV: 6% Average Price: $11 for a four-pack Why This Beer? I have to go with Maui Coconut Hiwa. This captures a sense of place for me that feels comfortably Hawaiian. It’s rich up front but finishes dry and the touch of coconut is seamless. Sweet, roasted barley, and coconut, you can’t go wrong with this one. Fifty Fifty Donner Party Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin ABV: 7.2% Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? I try to select beers that I know our guests will enjoy, but there are still a few beers I stock at the bar because I love them. The Donner Party porter by Fifty Fifty Brewing Company is one of those beers. It’s all of the oatcakes, molasses, and espresso chocolate flavors you want out of a dark beer, but on the more drinkable side of the spectrum.

Jack’s Abby Framinghammer Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado ABV: 10% Average Price: $12 for a four-pack Why This Beer? Domestically, I’ll buy Jack’s Abby’s Framminghammer Baltic porter whenever I get a chance. The smooth chocolate, big malt flavors, silky mouthfeel, and roast all play so well off of each other with a firm hop bitterness holding everything together. Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Brian Jaszewski, director of product management at Sprecher Brewing Co. in Glendale, Wisconsin ABV: 5.8% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Edmund Fitzgerald from Great Lakes Brewing Co. in Cleveland, Ohio is my pick. The malty flavor and body are so important to this style and Edmund Fitz captures it so well. Coffee aromas and a light chocolate note are showcased in this classic porter.