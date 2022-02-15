Porters, barrel-aged stouts, and strong ales are great in winter. But they’re… a lot — heavy, thick, and often high in ABVs. That’s where session beers come in.

If you’re new to this term, “session beer” refers to a beer with a lower ABV. They usually sit between two and five percent and can touch on everything from stouts (Guinness is only 4.2 percent ABV) to lagers to IPAs to ales. Anything you might have a few of in any give beer-drinking “session.”

To help you find the best session beers to drink as winter wanes, we asked some well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us their picks for the best wintry session beers. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks!

Live Oak Hefeweizen

Kevin Smolar, lab manager at Sun King Brewery in Indianapolis

ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Wheat beers were the first style that got me into craft beer. That love for them fell by the wayside over the years but was rekindled the first time I tried Live Oak’s Hefeweizen. It’s a perfect example of the style. The blend and balance between the banana/bubblegum esters and the clove phenols are outstanding. The wheat in it comes through with such a fresh, sweet flavor that I ask for this beer anytime I know someone traveling through Texas.

It’s a great year-round beer but there’s something about it during the cold, Indiana winter that just makes me happy.