Ice cream is a freezer staple. You want to have at least one pint ready at all times. Maybe you want to top a freshly baked cookie or a slice of pie with a cold scoop of your favorite flavor. Or it’s a scorching hot morning and you want to start your day with a delicious affogato. Or you just want a nice cold snack.

Our point is, that you don’t ever want to find yourself in a situation where you need ice cream and don’t have it. That would be tragic.

So you should definitely find your favorite flavor and keep it in the freezer year-round. But unless you’re in your mini-fridge era, your freezer likely has enough room for more than one flavor of ice cream. And that extra space should be reserved for taking a chance. Especially in summer, when the best ice cream brands go all out and launch the coveted seasonal flavors.

We rounded up all the new limited-time-only ice cream flavors from our favorite premium brands and ranked them from least essential to most delicious.

6. Salt & Straw — Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Before we get into this flavor, let me just say I love Salt & Straw as a brand. The ice cream is high quality, the ingredients are well sourced, and the flavors are generally pretty creative. So I wanted desperately to rank this one higher, but it just wasn’t delivering on the promise of its name, look, or description.

This flavor consists of huckleberry-infused ice cream with bits of cornbread throughout. The ice cream is slightly tart with a dark blueberry-forward flavor. The cornbread bits are spread thin throughout the ice cream, which sounds disappointing but is actually a good thing considering when you do get one, they’re a soggy, globby mess. This ice cream sounds like a good idea but didn’t quite nail its execution.

That thick luxuriousness that is typical of the brand is here though, so it at least comes across as high quality and worth its $15 price tag. I just don’t love the flavor, so for me, it’s a pass.

The Bottom Line:

A promising flavor idea that doesn’t quite stick the landing.

Pick up a pint here.

5. Häagen-Dazs — New York Strawberry Cheesecake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Whether or not you like this one is going to come down to how much you like cheesecake ice cream. You’re trading intense sweetness in for… less intense sweetness and a soft-cheese aftertaste. If that’s your thing, you’re going to love this, if it’s not, you can probably skip this one.