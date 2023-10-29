For those new to the Mexican, agave-based spirit, tequila bottles feature different terms to explain how long they’ve been aged instead of using numbers like whiskey. They are blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo, as well as a few other lesser-known terms. While we could spend all day explaining the intricacies of each, today is reposado’s time to shine. Reposado, which means “restful” in Spanish, is a tequila that’s matured between two and twelve months. It’s known for its young, but complex flavor profile featuring roasted agave, vanilla, toffee, and oaky wood notes, among other flavors. It’s delicate, flavorful, and well-suited for fall mixing and sipping. Instead of making you blindly pick bottles of reposado to try this fall, we asked for a little bit of help from our friendly neighborhood barkeeps. We polled a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best reposado tequilas to drink this fall. Keep scrolling to see all of their agave-fueled, vanilla, and caramel-filled picks. Arette Reposado Corey Hayes, general manager and beverage director at Gala & Muse Bar in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $60 The Tequila: Arette Reposado is my pick for fall drinkers for sure. Similar to the Fortaleza, this is an authentic tequila drinker’s tequila. Drinking this on the rocks will warm you right up. Tasting Notes: It’s very mild earthy and the spice notes will knock the socks off any authentic tequila drinker. It’s complex, warming tequila for the chilly fall days. Siete Leguas Reposado Oscar Aranda, head bartender at Acre Resort in San José del Cabo, Mexico ABV: 40% Average Price: $70 The Tequila: Siete Leguas Reposado is my go-to in the fall. This is the Tequila I drink so I speak from my own experience and not hearsay. Siete Leguas is the best reposado tequila and one that I highly recommend since its flavor is also legitimate and does not contain additives. Tasting Notes: It’s quite easy to sip, sweet with a nice oak flavor from the time it spent in the wooden barrel, and a nice light late burn that makes it incredibly good. This is a very clean-tasting pour, rich in toasted agave, with hints of oak, vanilla, and caramel and a touch of black pepper and cinnamon.

La Gritona Reposado Vlad Novikov, general manager at Silver Lyan in Washington, DC ABV: 40% Average Price: $38 The Tequila: La Gritona Reposado is lovely. A big reason: reposado is all they do. Plus, they’re a women-owned and operated small business in the highlands of Valle de Guadalupe, Jalisco, Mexico that’s distilled to high standards. Tasting Notes: Rested for eight months before bottling, the result is a smooth tequila with notes of vanilla, oak, and roasted agave, and a rounded finish that’s easy to sip. Cimarron Reposado Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Tequila: Reposado tequila has so much versatility and works well as something to sip by itself or mix in a cocktail. Cimarron Reposado Tequila is as good as you can get for its dollar value. Tasting Notes: Aged in American white oak barrels and containing no additives, Cimarron Reposado is a great full-flavored Tequila you can enjoy neat or mixed in a margarita. Vegetal sweetness, vanilla, and gentle spices make it a must-try tequila.

Fortaleza Reposado Federico Doldi, food and beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $58 The Tequila: Fortaleza is a fantastic tequila maker that keeps to a long-used distilling tradition in their recipe. The result is a spirit holding notes of earth and molasses. Fortaleza Reposado has its own distinct character. It’s unlike any other tequila I’ve had. Tasting Notes: Aged for eight months in American oak, this tequila has notes of vanilla, apple, and cinnamon. It’s delightful. Aromas of citrus, caramel, butter, cooked agave, and sage are the beginning of a pleasingly balanced and unique tasting experience. Casa Noble Reposado Tsuru Goto, food and beverage manager at Society Cafe in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Tequila: Casa Noble Reposado is a great fall sipper. We also love to use it in our riff on an old-fashioned, in which we use both tequila and rye as the base. Tasting Notes: It has nice notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, toffee, and caramels that we often associate with fall but balances them out with more subtle notes of vanilla, lemongrass, and even some citrus and floral notes. G4 Reposado David Ortiz, corporate beverage director at Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $49 The Tequila: The best sipping reposado on the market is G4 Reposado. This is not an afterthought tequila, meaning it’s produced in the artisanal manor G4 Tequila Reposado (Distillery: Destileria El Pandillo, NOM 1579 from the regions of Southern Los Altos, Jalisco, Mexico). Tasting Notes: It has notes of cooked agave, olive oil, green pepper, orange and lemon peels, vanilla, oak, and herbaceous mint. El Tesoro Reposado Aleksander Simic, bartender at Hutong in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $55 The Tequila: El Tesoro Reposado is an excellent tequila for fall sipping. It’s filled with aromas and flavors that make it great for cooler weather, as they evoke the feeling of comfort and warmth. Tasting Notes: This outstanding reposado tequila offers a balance of agave sweetness and oak notes with a hint of spice. It’s warming and well-suited for fall sipping. Don Julio Reposado Dennis Baby, head bartender at Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa in Maldives ABV: 40% Average Price: $49 The Tequila: Don Julio Reposado is my favorite reposado tequila for the fall. This is a well-rested tequila. A grapefruit flavor can enhance the flavors and lift it up while you are making a cocktail. Paloma is the best example of this. Tasting Notes: It’s an exceptional expression that has caramel, vanilla, and oak flavors with a hint of agave. It’s great for slow sipping or mixing. Teremana Reposado Resa Mueller, bartender at R&D Philly in Philadelphia ABV: 40% Average Price: $33 The Tequila: In reposado tequilas, I specifically look for the perfect balance between wood and agave. For me, it’s the Goldilocks of agave expressions. Teremana reposado is a standout example of this. It’s great as a neat sipper and is a perfect addition to a spiced cider for peak-level fall festivities. Tasting Notes: It’s clean and brightly expressive of the agave, exhibiting the citrus and pepper notes characteristic of the brand, while at the same time allowing some delicate notes of caramelized sugar and toasted oak to make the age statement sing. Curamia Reposado Dana Lachenmayer, head bartender at The Wesley in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $48 The Tequila: A recent crowd-pleaser on our shelf at The Wesley is Curamia Reposado tequila. Curamia is a collaboration between female power duo Dafna Mizrahi, winner of ‘Chopped,’ and Melissa Del Savio, a former bartender and industry insider. Tasting Notes: Nutrient-rich water and volcanic soil aid in the making of this very elegant, aged tequila, with notes of baked apple, banana, cacao, and baking spice balanced on every sip.