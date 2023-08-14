The Best Añejo Tequilas To Drink Right Now, According To Bartenders

If you’re a whiskey or dark rum drinker who wants to give tequila a try, añejo is the way to go. While there are different terms used to describe various ages of tequila, añejo (which roughly translates from Spanish to “old”) is the name for a tequila that has been matured in oak barrels for a minimum of one year but no more than three years. Many drinkers believe that this is sweet spot when it comes to maturing tequila — it’s gained flavors like caramel, vanilla, and oak while still maintaining its fruity, vegetal, agave notes. Too much time in the rick house heat and tequila can become pretty syrupy, losing all sense of the agave. These days, there are a lot of añejo tequilas on the market and they aren’t all worth your time (or money, as this is the most expensive expression of most brands). To find the best choices, we turned to our friendly neighborhood mixologists for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us about their picks for the best añejo tequilas to sip right now. Keep scrolling to see all of their choices. Siembra Azul Añejo Alex Dominguez, head bartender at Bar Calico in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $70 The Tequila: Siembra Azul Añejo is a great añejo on the market. Many añejos get too heavy-handed with their caramel and vanilla notes and get a finished product closer to bourbon than tequila. Tasting Notes: Siembra Azul does a wonderful job of making sure that tequila is at the forefront which means it’s slightly more vegetal. Peppery and oaky, it’s a great añejo to sip on with a large cube in the summer.

Mijente Añejo Gran Reserva Anthony Clanton, food and beverage director at Lindens in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $175 The Tequila: Mijente Añejo is my favorite sipping tequila for a cool summer night. It’s a full-bodied añejo that’s complex but not too heavy, perfect to sip on a summer night under the stars. Tasting Notes: The aging process in oak barrels gives it a unique flavor with cacao and butterscotch notes. Siete Leguas Añejo Alex Barbatsis, bartender at The Whistler in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $68 The Tequila: I enjoy a nice pour of Siete Leguas Añejo on a summer evening, or even just after dinner. It’s an easy sipper from one of the best tequila producers so this one’s a no-brainer for me. Tasting Notes: It’s aged 18 months in American Oak barrels giving it a nice caramel tone with bright orange notes. Cincoro Añejo Shiva Thapa, head bartender at Miller & Lux in San Francisco ABV: 40% Average Price: $150 The Tequila: I’d say Cincoro Añejo is the best sipping tequila for summer. The agave is unmasked and despite the oak aging still remains fresh, clean, and zesty. Tasting Notes: Aromas of cinnamon-spiced cedar leads to a coating of melted toffee butter. A layer of toasted coconut and baked pineapple leave a trace of flavor and perfume behind on the palate. Don Fulano Añejo Thomas Mizuno-Moore, senior beverage manager at Aba in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $80 The Tequila: We’re always excited when we can feature Don Fulano Añejo, which we currently use in our Añejo Cadillac Margarita on the Reserve menu. Don Fulano has been growing agave for generations and they’ve carried over that expertise into their tequila production. Tasting Notes: Their añejo expression has all the depth and complexity you expect from barrel aging, but it still holds on to that core flavor of agave that makes the margarita sing.

Casa Noble Añejo Mitchell Patmagrian, lobby lounge bartender at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando ABV: 40% Average Price: $60 The Tequila: There is nothing better than Casa Noble Añejo to sip on a summer evening. Its complex and delicious taste comes from resting in French oak barrels for two years. Tasting Notes: Slow-cooked agave notes help to avoid the extreme sweetness that comes from modern añejo tequilas. Tapatio Añejo Cristhian Rodriguez, bar director at elNico’s in Brooklyn, New York ABV: 40% Average Price: $70 for a 1-liter bottle The Tequila: This summer, Tapatio Añejo is one of my favorite tequilas to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or mixed. Fourth generation tequila distiller, Carlos Camarena, made Tapatio from a selection of only the ripest blue agave plants and using equipment from his family’s original distillery at La Alteña, in Los Altos, Jalisco. Tasting Notes: Personally, I love its bright golden color, subtle vanilla notes, and very agave-forward taste regardless of the 18-month aging which usually turns me away from many aged tequilas. It is lightly spiced, unlike other rich woody añejos, yet mouth-coating with a touch of herbaceousness and red pepper spicy finish. An añejo that is drinkable for a Sunday afternoon or weekend night.

Fortaleza Añejo Damon Chilcott, bar lead at The Red Barber in Denver ABV: 40% Average Price: $90 The Tequila: Fortaleza Añejo Tequila is a highly respected and premium tequila that’s perfect for sipping on a cool summer evening. Produced in the town of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, Fortaleza uses traditional methods in their production process, including stone milling the agave and fermenting in wooden tanks. Fortaleza Añejo is aged for 18 months in American oak barrels, which imparts a beautiful golden color to the spirit. The aging process also contributes to its complex flavor profile. Tasting Notes: When you sip Fortaleza Añejo, you can expect to taste a rich blend of flavors. It starts with a sweet and creamy agave taste, followed by notes of caramel, vanilla, and butterscotch. There are also hints of citrus, cooked fruits, and a subtle spice that adds complexity. The finish is long and smooth, with a pleasant oakiness. What makes Fortaleza Añejo great is its complexity and balance. The sweet, creamy, and fruity flavors are comforting and warming, while the citrus and spice add a refreshing element. It’s a tequila that invites you to take your time and savor each sip, making it perfect for a relaxed summer evening. Herradura Añejo Lorenzo Zappacosta, restaurant and bar manager at Manetta’s Bar in London ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Tequila: The best tequila to sip on a cool summer evening is Herradura Añejo 100% Agave aged 24-25 months in ex-American whiskey casks. It’s a delicate, yet complex sipping tequila for warm weather or any time of year. Tasting Notes: This gives it a lovely taste of vanilla, rich oak, caramel, cinnamon spice, and dried fruit. If you are añejo lover, Herradura Añejo is a smooth, delicately sweet option, boasting notes of cooked agave, vanilla, and fruit.