The Best Añejo Tequilas To Drink Right Now, According To Bartenders

If you’re a whiskey or dark rum drinker who wants to give tequila a try, añejo is the way to go. While there are different terms used to describe various ages of tequila, añejo (which roughly translates from Spanish to “old”) is the name for a tequila that has been matured in oak barrels for a minimum of one year but no more than three years.
Many drinkers believe that this is sweet spot when it comes to maturing tequila — it’s gained flavors like caramel, vanilla, and oak while still maintaining its fruity, vegetal, agave notes. Too much time in the rick house heat and tequila can become pretty syrupy, losing all sense of the agave.
These days, there are a lot of añejo tequilas on the market and they aren’t all worth your time (or money, as this is the most expensive expression of most brands). To find the best choices, we turned to our friendly neighborhood mixologists for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us about their picks for the best añejo tequilas to sip right now.
Siembra Azul Añejo
Alex Dominguez, head bartender at Bar Calico in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $70
The Tequila:
Siembra Azul Añejo is a great añejo on the market. Many añejos get too heavy-handed with their caramel and vanilla notes and get a finished product closer to bourbon than tequila.
Tasting Notes:
Siembra Azul does a wonderful job of making sure that tequila is at the forefront which means it’s slightly more vegetal. Peppery and oaky, it’s a great añejo to sip on with a large cube in the summer.
Mijente Añejo Gran Reserva
Anthony Clanton, food and beverage director at Lindens in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $175
The Tequila:
Mijente Añejo is my favorite sipping tequila for a cool summer night. It’s a full-bodied añejo that’s complex but not too heavy, perfect to sip on a summer night under the stars.
Tasting Notes:
The aging process in oak barrels gives it a unique flavor with cacao and butterscotch notes.
Siete Leguas Añejo
Alex Barbatsis, bartender at The Whistler in Chicago
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $68
The Tequila:
I enjoy a nice pour of Siete Leguas Añejo on a summer evening, or even just after dinner. It’s an easy sipper from one of the best tequila producers so this one’s a no-brainer for me.
Tasting Notes:
It’s aged 18 months in American Oak barrels giving it a nice caramel tone with bright orange notes.
Cincoro Añejo
Shiva Thapa, head bartender at Miller & Lux in San Francisco
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $150
The Tequila:
I’d say Cincoro Añejo is the best sipping tequila for summer. The agave is unmasked and despite the oak aging still remains fresh, clean, and zesty.
Tasting Notes:
Aromas of cinnamon-spiced cedar leads to a coating of melted toffee butter. A layer of toasted coconut and baked pineapple leave a trace of flavor and perfume behind on the palate.
Don Fulano Añejo
Thomas Mizuno-Moore, senior beverage manager at Aba in Miami
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $80
The Tequila:
We’re always excited when we can feature Don Fulano Añejo, which we currently use in our Añejo Cadillac Margarita on the Reserve menu. Don Fulano has been growing agave for generations and they’ve carried over that expertise into their tequila production.
Tasting Notes:
Their añejo expression has all the depth and complexity you expect from barrel aging, but it still holds on to that core flavor of agave that makes the margarita sing.
Casa Noble Añejo
Mitchell Patmagrian, lobby lounge bartender at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $60
The Tequila:
There is nothing better than Casa Noble Añejo to sip on a summer evening. Its complex and delicious taste comes from resting in French oak barrels for two years.
Tasting Notes:
Slow-cooked agave notes help to avoid the extreme sweetness that comes from modern añejo tequilas.
Tapatio Añejo
Cristhian Rodriguez, bar director at elNico’s in Brooklyn, New York
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $70 for a 1-liter bottle
The Tequila:
This summer, Tapatio Añejo is one of my favorite tequilas to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or mixed. Fourth generation tequila distiller, Carlos Camarena, made Tapatio from a selection of only the ripest blue agave plants and using equipment from his family’s original distillery at La Alteña, in Los Altos, Jalisco.
Tasting Notes:
Personally, I love its bright golden color, subtle vanilla notes, and very agave-forward taste regardless of the 18-month aging which usually turns me away from many aged tequilas. It is lightly spiced, unlike other rich woody añejos, yet mouth-coating with a touch of herbaceousness and red pepper spicy finish. An añejo that is drinkable for a Sunday afternoon or weekend night.
Fortaleza Añejo
Damon Chilcott, bar lead at The Red Barber in Denver
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $90
The Tequila:
Fortaleza Añejo Tequila is a highly respected and premium tequila that’s perfect for sipping on a cool summer evening. Produced in the town of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, Fortaleza uses traditional methods in their production process, including stone milling the agave and fermenting in wooden tanks. Fortaleza Añejo is aged for 18 months in American oak barrels, which imparts a beautiful golden color to the spirit. The aging process also contributes to its complex flavor profile.
Tasting Notes:
When you sip Fortaleza Añejo, you can expect to taste a rich blend of flavors. It starts with a sweet and creamy agave taste, followed by notes of caramel, vanilla, and butterscotch. There are also hints of citrus, cooked fruits, and a subtle spice that adds complexity. The finish is long and smooth, with a pleasant oakiness. What makes Fortaleza Añejo great is its complexity and balance. The sweet, creamy, and fruity flavors are comforting and warming, while the citrus and spice add a refreshing element. It’s a tequila that invites you to take your time and savor each sip, making it perfect for a relaxed summer evening.
Herradura Añejo
Lorenzo Zappacosta, restaurant and bar manager at Manetta’s Bar in London
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $50
The Tequila:
The best tequila to sip on a cool summer evening is Herradura Añejo 100% Agave aged 24-25 months in ex-American whiskey casks. It’s a delicate, yet complex sipping tequila for warm weather or any time of year.
Tasting Notes:
This gives it a lovely taste of vanilla, rich oak, caramel, cinnamon spice, and dried fruit. If you are añejo lover, Herradura Añejo is a smooth, delicately sweet option, boasting notes of cooked agave, vanilla, and fruit.
Don Julio 1942
Peter James Deluca, bar manager at Tavern on the Green in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $180
The Tequila:
My favorite añejo tequila would be Don Julio 1942. Although it’s a little more on the expensive side, it’s a very smooth tequila and the flavors combined make it the best in my opinion. I think the best way to drink Don Julio 1942 is with one big ice cube and a slice of orange.
Tasting Notes:
You get hints of vanilla and caramel as soon as you put your nose to the glass. A little squeeze of the orange compliments the anejo well.
Teremana Añejo
Resa Mueller, bartender at R&D Philly in Philadelphia
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $40
The Tequila:
What I look for when winding down during the summer nights with a tequila is the flavor profile in play. Ideally, you want clean and straightforward agave notes backed up by something that makes it a little interesting to play around with. Teremana is made in small batches with attention given to the integrity of the agave and the entire production process, which is important to consider given that agave plants themselves take so long to mature and are therefore uniquely expressive of the land and climate in which they grow. All this with a super approachable price point? It’s a no-brainer.
Tasting Notes:
The Teremana Añejo is deep and rich with complex caramel and vanilla notes that form an elegant base for layered and sophisticated sipping cocktails on a cool summer evening.
123 Añejo
Graham Christie, bar manager at The Gem in Bolton Landing, New York
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $70
The Tequila:
For añejo tequila, I am reaching for 123 Añejo. The agave is sustainably cultivated and harvested, then aged for 18 months in white oak. This result is a flavorful tequila perfect for mixing or sipping neat.
Tasting Notes:
Their care and attention to detail is noticeable in the final product as this tequila is a delight to drink. Vanilla, citrus, pepper, and a slight mineral quality make this a unique flavor experience.
Tequila Ocho Añejo
Pedro Pozo, beverage director of Grupo Bakan in Miami
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $65
The Tequila:
My favorite añejo tequila to sip is Tequila Ocho. What stands out about Tequila Ocho Añejo is that although it has been aged for over a year it still maintains a subtle delicacy that makes it great for sipping tequila.
Tasting Notes:
It has all that you crave in a great anejo with notes of toffee and caramel interlaced with the agave sweetness.
Clase Azul Añejo
Mercedes Cowper, certified sommelier and bar manager at Round Robin Bar in Washington, DC
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $500
The Tequila:
The Clase Azul Añejo is lighter-bodied with a pale amber color and smooth enough to sip neat or on ice. The intricate detail of the hand-painted bottle is also a great conversation starter for your guests.
Tasting Notes:
The aged tequila has caramel, vanilla, toast, citrus peel, cinnamon, and roasted hazelnut flavors.