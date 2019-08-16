Unsplash

In the world of cocktails, rum never gets the credit it deserves. Whiskey always seems to take the top slot in the aged spirits mixed drink power rankings, pushing dark rum to the background. And bartenders are all about the gin these days, obscuring white rum.

But it’s still summer for a few more weeks, so the time is right to embrace this sugar cane juice (or molasses)-based spirit. Not only because warm weather pairs perfectly with fruity, delicious, Tiki-style cocktails, but today because today is National Rum Day. To celebrate, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to rums for mixing into classic sippers like mojitos, mai tais, and daiquiris.

Put down your whiskeys, tequilas, and gins, friends. Today belongs to rum.

The Real McCoy 3 Year

Evan Danielson, beverage director at City Winery in Nashville

My favorite rum for mixing is The Real McCoy 3 year. It’s great for cocktails and is a very pure expression on its own.