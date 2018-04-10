iStockphoto

Rum is poised for one of the biggest comebacks in American history. The sugar cane fueled drink is as versatile as any vodka, as nuanced as any whiskey, and as tasty as any brandy.

White Rum works as a straightforward (and alcohol-forward) base for a wide array of cocktails — from the daiquiri-soaked tropics to the grog-sipping wintry north. Dark or “aged” rums also fit nicely with all the classic cocktails you know and love but are often best sipped neat or on the rocks, so that you can relish all that oaky aging. Lastly, spiced rums offer a flavorful kick that is wholly unique to rums. Each taste is like a tropical breeze on Christmas Day.

To help you get into rum, we’ve cobbled together a list of the best cheap rums on the US market. We’d normally include Havana Club on this list, but it’s just not easy enough to find in the US (again) yet. If you do find it, it’ll be pricey and this list is about cheap. One more quick caveat here — we’ve purposefully not included to the bottom of the bottom shelf. You know what we mean, those plastic jugs of cleaning liquid that they slap a rum label on. This is legit rum that’s all under $20 a bottle.

BACARDI WHITE

Every rum journey should start here. Bacardi White, or Bacardi Carta Blanca, is the standard white rum that most others are judged by. It’s a simple spirit that carries hints of the molasses that birthed it, alongside a slightly stringent alcohol essence. It’s not terrible by any stretch of the imagination. It’s just more of a mixing spirit that a straight drinking one. This is your base for a lovely Cuba Libre or a splashy Mojito. It’s more neutral and therefore a perfect mixer.

Buy it here for $12.99.