UNSPLASH/UPROXX

You might not think of whiskey as the ideal base for a summery drink. The aged spirit is more commonly associated with cold, winter nights spent bundled up in front of a roaring fire. But that image doesn’t tell the whole story of this highly adaptable spirit. Whiskey, as our writers have learned while visiting distilleries around the world, can do pretty much anything.

This summer, as temps rise, be sure not to miss out on whiskey-driven summer cocktails. From the Highball to the Brown Derby to the Mint Julep, whiskey is the summer spirit you didn’t even know you were missing. Check out our favorites below.

Whiskey Highball

A popular summer drink in Japan, the Highball is also one of the easiest summer cocktails to prepare. It’s also one of the most refreshing. That’s because, even though the base is whiskey, the rest of the cocktail is soda water (or seltzer or even ginger ale).

2 ounces of whiskey

Soda water

Old Pal

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLxBPwkAgu-/?tagged=oldpalcocktail So, you think you’d enjoy the Negroni if it wasn’t for that pesky gin. Well, the Old Pal is a Negroni variation for people who prefer whiskey to gin. It includes the other summer flavors of Campari and vermouth to create a truly delicious summer refresher.