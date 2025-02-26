20. Redwood Empire Van Duzen ABV: 47%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Redwood Empire out of California has been quietly producing some phenomenal whiskeys that the rest of the country has been all too slow to pick up on. Here at UPROXX, we’re happy to sound the alarm because Batch 001 of this fantastic rye, made from a mash bill of 67% rye, 31% malted barley, and 2% wheat, is sure to convert some new fans for the brand. This small lot expression is blended from 45 barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Pine, Manuka honey, and mint tea form a delicious trifecta on the nose, which then leads the way to cedar, tobacco leaf, and black pepper aromas. Palate: Honey and black pepper hit the palate at first, with the cedar and faint mint following closely behind as black tea curtails the sweetness at mid-palate. The texture is impressive and allows a second wave of sweetness in the form of confectioner’s sugar to kick in before the ample finish. Finish: The finish is medium length, with honeysuckle and nougat taking shape, along with a little bit of orange blossom and oak. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye has a funny name, but its instantly familiar medley of well-developed flavors is indicative of the fact that the folks behind this brand are dead serious about crafting high-quality whiskey. That small percentage of wheat in its mash bill likely contributes to its creamy mouthfeel, while that atypical but entirely welcome high-barley content keeps things interesting. 19. Southern Star Double Rye ABV: 44%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Southern Distilling Co., out of Statesville, North Carolina, is putting out some incredibly underrated whiskey. Their wheated bourbon is getting a lot of attention, but their rye is secretly the show’s star. This blend of straight ryes is finished in ex-bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: A bunch of honeycombs and fresh mint aromas leap out at you when you first whiff of this whiskey, along with some green tea, vanilla ice cream, and sugary cucumber.

Palate: Honeyed mint tea with matcha makes the first impression of this whiskey a stellar one. Add a bit of dried strawberry and juicy orange. Southern Star’s rye has a delicious and weighty palate that rolls over your tongue and impressively coats the roof of your mouth along with your tongue. Finish: The finish has an iron grip as the honey makes you suck your teeth to reveal more dried fruit and a floral note of rosewater. Black pepper and cucumber can be found on this lengthy finish as well. Bottom Line: Here’s another stunning new rye ready to compete with the big boys. As aforementioned, Southern Distilling Co. is starting to turn heads with its superlative whiskey, and if you’re a fan of excellent rye, then you need to add this to your shopping list immediately.

18. Blackened Rye The Lightning

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: This blend of 95/5 straight rye whiskeys, double casked in Madeira and rum barrels from Blackened, has surprisingly flown under the radar for a few years now, rewarding Metallica fans and perceptive enthusiasts while the rest of the world is left scratching its head as to whether this is another hollow celebrity whiskey or not. Its placement on this list should assuage any doubts; this non-chill-filtered whiskey is a solid sipper. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mint and sorghum lead the aroma notes with dusty books, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and freshly cracked black pepper coming on strong and some faint lemon zest and butterscotch notes providing additional nuance. Palate: Cinnamon cookies with lemon frosting hit the tip of the tongue as the more prominent flavors of mint and sorghum slip to the middle of the palate, carrying vanilla, leather, and lemonade in their tow. There’s also an underlying sweet and savory tone with stewed peaches, mocha, and chili pepper tendrils branching up the roof of the mouth while brown sugar and black pepper expand on the tongue. Finish: The finish is appropriately medium-length, with an impressively intact balance of sweet and savory flavors. A bit of barrel char and butterscotch blend well with tobacco leaf, cayenne, and cinnamon cookies to close things out. Bottom Line: Initially released back in 2018 under the stewardship of the late legend Dave Pickerell, the team at Blackened (now led by Rob Dietrich) has continued to expand his vision for this expression, making subtle tweaks that have benefitted the end product. This is one of those expressions that forces you to forget that the bulk of celebrity alcohol actually sucks because all it holds are the hallmarks of refined craftsmanship. 17. Bulleit 12-Year Rye ABV: 46%

Average Price: $48 The Whiskey: Bulleit 12-Year Rye is back again after being originally released in 2019. The 2024 edition actually contains whiskey from the first release, which, if you do the math, means there’s much older whiskey in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green caramel apple aromas fill the glass and waft over the rim with a touch of honeyed mint tea, allspice, buttercream, and sweet oak. There’s also a distinctive floral aspect that draws you in.

Palate: Oak and allspice take the lead, but those notes are soon supplanted by a dollop of caramel, a mint milk chocolate shake, and the crisp green apple found on the nose. Finish: Sweet oak and white pepper are abundant on the finish, which has a medium length that gently recedes, leaving you craving the next sip. Bottom Line: Look, Bulleit’s 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe is famous for a reason — it’s a crowd-pleaser that helped redefine the category. With some added age, the whiskey takes on a richer depth of flavor and delivers an incredible value that’s well worth taking advantage of while supplies last.

16. Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 62%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: After the success of Old Forester Rye, the brand followed that up in June 2021 with the release of their very first single-barrel, barrel-proof rye. This expression takes the same 65% Rye, 20% Malted Barley, and 15% Corn mash bill as its 100-proof alternative and bottles it undiluted at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with honeyed green tea before plunging you into deep caramel, nutmeg, dense oak tones, and even some chalky dark chocolate. Mint and rye spice run a ring around these aromas, eventually growing in prominence with a few swirls in the glass. Palate: On the palate, the chalky dark chocolate and deep caramel notes lead the charge as mint sprigs, allspice, and mocha flavors shoot up the roof of the mouth. Black pepper and dense oak begin the transition to the finish on this full-bodied pour before the alcohol intensity begins to catch up to the flavor, which is a bit distracting. Finish: The finish is lengthy and undulating, displaying mint and rye spice on the peaks with barrel char and nutmeg accenting the valleys. It’s a bit more interesting than enjoyable, making one wish it were a bit shorter. Bottom Line: What separates Old Forester 100 Proof Rye, the bartender’s best friend, and this expression (besides the leap in proof) is that it leans more heavily into variation as a single barrel. It also brings a much bolder flavor profile to the fore at barrel-proof. The results are often stunning, as Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye delivers a depth of flavor unmatched in Old Forester’s limited rye lineup. T 15. Ol’ New Riff Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Ol’ New Riff is a bit of an oxymoron and doubly so because this “Ol’” expression is the newest release in New Riff’s lineup. With a grain bill of 65% balboa rye, 30% heirloom corn, and 15% two-row malted barley, this expression has only been on the market since mid-May 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: Admire the air out of this glass as the aroma of candied walnuts and paprika combine with leather, Red Vines, and figs. Then, go in for a second whiff as vanilla and clove appear out of nowhere.

Palate: More ripe figs can be found on the palate, along with an abundance of delicious nutmeg and root beer notes. Plumbing the substantive mouthfeel reveals further flavors like coffee bean and hazelnut spread. Finish: The finish is where the hazelnut shines, along with a bit of barrel char and cinnamon. It’s also surprisingly long-lasting, and I hate to say that when tasted blind, it did have something of a “dusty” quality, making it seem “Old.” Bottom Line: The name of this whiskey is a bit too tongue-in-cheek for my liking, but your tongue-in-cheek will absolutely adore the liquid itself. New Riff has mastered Bottled in Bond whiskey and the sweet mash process, especially with their rye expressions. This is the finest example of their mastery yet.

14. Hard Truth Sweet Mash ABV: 57.6%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Hard Truth has been winning high praise across the American whiskey industry, and their prodigious, popular rye is the number one reason why. Utilizing an increasingly popular “sweet mash” process, which has a tendency to produce leaner, more clearly defined flavors, this whiskey is made with a mash bill of 94% rye and 6% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is surprisingly lively, with brown sugar, maple syrup, rye spice, and lemon zest standing tall. Prolonged interaction with oxygen awakens the aroma of chocolate bonbons, youthful oak, and caraway. Palate: On the palate, what really pops here is the flavor of orchard fruits like ripe green apples in concert with apricots, sage, honey, and rye spice. There’s a bit of lemon zest that crops up at midpalate and opens the door for milk chocolate and young oak to steer the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish is where this whiskey’s restrained texture holds it back a bit, as it tapers off in a flash but leaves dried apricot, honeyed black tea, faint mint, and peppercorn notes in its wake. Bottom Line: While so-called “95-5” ryes are all the rage, Hard Truth is blazing its own trail with a recipe that only slightly tweaks tradition but is causing a massive uproar among those in the know. This is a great brand to watch moving forward, and their outstanding sweet mash rye deserves the lion’s share of the credit for that. 13. Knob Creek 10-Year Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Knob Creek has been putting out stellar rye for a long time, but their brand new 10-year-old expression was released in early June and is now the oldest age-stated rye in the Knob Creek lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Knob Creek 10-Year Rye is oaky with an intriguing note of petrichor to go along with dark chocolate and a Brazil nut meatiness.

Palate: Pecans and nutmeg are the standout flavors on the palate of this pour, with a bit of wheat toast and honey bolstering this fine-tuned and expertly balanced whiskey. The robust mouthfeel defies its modest proof and serves as a fat red cherry on top. Finish: More honey and wheat toast define the back end of this pour, while a touch of barrel char contributes to the outstanding finish as well. Bottom Line: Knob Creek’s regular 7-year rye is not exactly my jam, but that’s not because it’s flawed. It’s just okay. It’s ironic then that adding some oakiness is just what it needed to turn the dial from ehh to eleven. This is sure to be a new standard for a lot of rye enthusiasts, and it should be.

12. Peerless Distilling Small Batch Rye Whiskey ABV: 54.5%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: The modern Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. has been on the scene since 2015, and like many other brands, it opted to forgo releasing an unaged spirit at its start. Rye whiskey was their first release, and their now 3-year-old flagship rye continues to be their bread and butter. Tasting Notes: Nose: Buttered wheat toast and herbal tea perfume the air with a nice proofy punch — that’ll wake you up. With the aroma of vanilla cone and peppercorns providing some support in the background, this is an earthy, subtly sweet nose. Palate: Once this pour reaches your palate, it continues to translate with earthy tones of clove, gentle oak tannins, and black tea with hazelnut cream. The mouthfeel is light and spry, with a slightly citric flavor that gives some zip to the midpalate. Finish: The finish has whipped cream and black pepper in spades that run down your chest, but it grips the palate with some oaky astringency before it goes. Bottom Line: Peerless Rye is made using the sweet mash process, wherein the fermenters are completely emptied and cleaned for each batch of whiskey they make. That meticulous process is most evidenced by the liquid’s ‘clean’ mouthfeel and distinctly layered rich flavors. Peerless Rye is a standout because it delivers an extra kick of flavor with these deceptively zippy barrel-proof small-batch offerings. 11. Still Austin Cask Strength Rye ABV: 58%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: This award-winning whiskey might just be Still Austin’s best everyday offering. Nancy Fraley hand-picks the distillery’s most exceptional barrels for blending in this release and bottles the results at their undiluted barrel proof best. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is bursting with lemon zest, cherry cobbler, candied ginger, and graham cracker pie crust while accents of black pepper spice, polished leather, and an undercurrent of mocha provide a base for those sweeter notes to grow.

Palate: The fruity notes from the nose continue to evolve on the palate, where grilled peaches, ripe apples, dried apricots, and lemon zest align well with more ginger, black pepper spice, and flashes of singed mint. The texture is fairly lean, which inhibits the depth of the flavors just a bit, but overall, this whiskey is a total pleasure to sip. Finish: The finish is medium-to-long and highlighted by notes of black tea, brown butter, muddled cherries, and mint leaves. Bottom Line: Still Austin’s Cask Strength Rye is an enchanting blend of richness and ripeness, with a lively texture that belies its young age but a depth of flavor that gives the impression of a much older whiskey. All told it’s a winning combination that’s likely to keep improving over time.

10. Wild Turkey 101 Single Barrel Rye ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: There was a ton of excitement in the whiskey world when Wild Turkey fans found out that the brand would be reigniting its single-barrel rye program. These private selections, bottled at Wild Turkey’s world-famous 101 proof point, landed at the perfect time, right in the middle of an American rye whiskey renaissance. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this single barrel is classic Wild Turkey rye all the way with a hefty pop of rye spice playing well with brown sugar, orange zest, peanut oil, and a faint bit of star anise. Palate: Once this liquid reaches the palate, you’ll find that all of the aroma notes are holding strong, forming a delightful melange that is well-developed despite its restrained proof. The effect makes it a pleasure to pick each layer of flavor apart to appreciate them all individually, and the whiskey’s lean texture makes cycling through each note a bit easier as it washes over every part of your mouth with spritely vigor. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium but full of more rich flavors with peanut oil, orange zest, brown sugar, and sweet mint leading the way as a bit of barrel char closes things out. Bottom Line: While the sticklers out there would love to see Wild Turkey add Russell’s Reserve back to its single-barrel program, these 101-proof selections will fan the flames even as they quench our thirst. The fact that Wild Turkey’s rye whiskey can soar to such heights at such a modest proof point is indicative of the quality of their output. 9. Wilderness Trail 7-Year Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Wilderness Trail is one of the pioneers of sweet mash American whiskey, and while their standard rye has helped to cause a major shift in the market, their latest 7-year release, which debuted in 2023, is looking to change the game again. Age-stated ryes have become all the rage, and Wilderness Trail is well-positioned to ride the wave. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of maple candy sweetness, gentle rye spice, and mellow oak tannins. There’s black pepper and a bit of butterscotch, along with some umami notes that permeate the nosing notes.

Palate: The texture of this whiskey is surprisingly spry, as bubblegum and buttered popcorn come across the palate at first. After chewing the whiskey, a maple candy note comes forth. That maple candy note soon fuses with milk chocolate, nougat, and caramel as the texture becomes leaner and a few more baking spices come into play. Imagine nutmeg and black pepper sprinkled over a Milky Way bar and you’re not too far off. Finish: The finish is where a fair amount of mint and rye spice is hiding out, a pleasant reminder that you’re sipping a rye whiskey. The finish is also silky and long-lasting, a credit to the whiskey. Bottom Line: Wilderness Trail is well-regarded for making high-quality whiskey, and its rye casts the brightest spotlight on its capability. For this new 7-year release, the flavor profile leaves behind the more minty tones in its 4-year product to introduce darker sweet notes that translate well at a higher age.

8. Pursuit United Sherry Revere Rye ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: For this showstopping expression, the boys at Pursuit United take three different ryes sourced from Kentucky and Maryland and finish the blend with 36-month air-dried French oak staves that previously held Sherry. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tropical fruits, herbal tea, and coconut make up the base of the aroma notes, while red berries, sweet mint, and honey accents add to the affair. After sitting in the glass a few beats, the red berry aroma grows in prominence, as does the rise of rye spices and the aforementioned mint. Palate: The palate on this whiskey is marked by a supple texture that gently cascades over your tongue, giving it a creamy mouthfeel that rewards the sweet flavors of butterscotch, brown sugar, and Rainier cherries while curbing the harshness of black pepper spice, barrel char, and raw mint that offer balance to each sip. Finish: The finish lingers for a moderate amount of time, leaving behind cinnamon, subtle splashes of milk chocolate, and black-pepper-specked vanilla ice cream before dissipating fully. Bottom Line: Pursuit United has never been shy about its commitment to uncovering some of the best-kept secrets in the American whiskey-making landscape and artfully blending them to create something greater than the sum of its parts. For proof of this, behold their Sherry Revere Rye. This balanced and flavorful spin on the rye category offers a bit more sweetness, which is as likely to create new fans as it is to earn the respect of experienced rye-slugging enthusiasts. 7. Willett Family Estate Four-Year Rye ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Willett Family Estate bottlings are legendary in both the bourbon and rye whiskey world, with high-end expressions in both categories that fetch tens of thousands of dollars on the secondary market. They take choice barrels of rye and bottle them at cask strength for their standard four-year-old expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of fresh red grapes and candied green apple is really rich on the nose, with butterscotch, pine needles, and a faint bit of fudge and polished leather adding to the affair.

Palate: Dark chocolate, savory dates, butterscotch, and some clove come through in a major way on the incredibly dense palate. The whiskey itself just feels heavy, rolling over your tongue while subtly coating it. Finish: A medium-long finish where leather and milk chocolate leaves a welcome impression along with black pepper and, surprisingly… bay leaves? That’s not what you might expect, but it’s there, and it delivers. Bottom Line: Willett Family Estate Rye is so polarizing because of the variety that exists under the brand’s banner, but when you find exceptional barrels, you’ll understand the hype. This particular single barrel is full of magic and goes to show why folks say that rye can be truly special, even at only four years of age.

6. Starlight Old Rickhouse Rye Single Barrel Selection by Justins’ House of Bourbon ABV: 58.15%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Starlight is a craft distillery that has been putting out some of our favorite single-barrel ryes, with each bottling hitting our palates better than the last. This remarkable selection from Justins’ House of Bourbon in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, aged for 5 years before bottling, represents some of their best output yet. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is impressively expressive from the outset, with notes of honey and lavender joined by some light black pepper, caramel, sugar cookies, and bubblegum. Palate: Bubblegum and sugar cookies are heavily featured on the palate at first, with layers of caramel cascading over the tongue, and then a note of edible flower/lavender comes in at the back end. Each sip is very sweet and delightfully viscous. Finish: This one has a brief finish, but it’s juicy and causes your mouth to water in anticipation of further sips. That’s my kind of rye. Bottom Line: While I’m already partial to Starlight’s rye whiskey, the single barrels that they roll out represent some of the best whiskey the precocious craft distillery is producing right now. When you combine the experienced private selection team at Justins’ House of Bourbon with the prodigious liquid coming out of Borden, Indiana, you’re getting magic in every sip — as this offering shows.

5. Pikesville Rye ABV: 55%

Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: Pikesville Rye used to be a pillar of America’s twin whiskey capitals, Maryland and Pennsylvania, calling the former home. Now, this whiskey is made in Kentucky by Heaven Hill but still honors its past with its throwback label. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Pikesville Rye is incredibly expressive with dense molasses, pine, rye spice, raw mint, potting soil, and dark chocolate. It’s a tightly wound and delightful nosing experience that rewards your patience as those notes slowly uncoil. Palate: The tip of the tongue is briefly greeted with the citrus splash of tangerines before dark chocolate, allspice, and raw mint sink their hooks into your palate. The toffee aroma from the nose then makes its way to the palate along with a splash of sorghum, red pepper flakes, and, finally, a turn towards milk chocolate that sweetens it up a bit. Finish: The lengthy finish is full of hazelnut spread, rye spice, mint, and overtures of freshly cracked black pepper. It continues the bold streak that this whiskey kicked off from the moment I opened the bottle. Bottom Line: Pikesville Rye is one of the more full-bodied and robust rye whiskeys on this list, making it perfect for punchy, whiskey-forward cocktails. Bourbon drinkers will admire its breadth of barrel-driven flavors, and while it is certainly a rye— complete with pine and dark chocolate notes — it’s that depth of richness that will bring you over to the dark side.

4. Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 63%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye has long been teased, hitting the TTB website a few years back, but it’s finally ready for market in 2024. Aged at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this brand-new release marks the second rye expression in the E.H. Taylor lineup, joining E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye, which is Bottled in Bond. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of thick honeycomb, sweet peas, restrained mint, and chocolate truffle dust accent the air around the glass after pouring this dense whiskey. The proof seems tame and allows you to dip your nose into the glass and truly explore each layer of flavor, with some gooey caramel, peanut brittle, and charred red pepper also making an appearance. Palate: The texture is immediately dense on the palate. This robust rye whiskey brings plenty of Manuka honey, rich chocolate truffle dust, and freshly picked mint rolling over the tongue in a viscous wave. On the second sip, the proof becomes more evident as the flavor of charred red pepper and vanilla ice cream’s sweetness fuse with a touch of cayenne and white pepper. Finish: The finish is remarkably lengthy and mouth-warming as the liquid penetrates every corner of your palate and gives your upper chest a gentle hug full of clove, mint, and peanut brittle. Bottom Line: Expectations were high for E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye as a brand-new cask-strength bottling from one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s most well-regarded whiskey lineups. Those expectations have been exceeded. Despite its significant proof, this rye whiskey couples an impressive approachability with a remarkable depth of flavor that will leave you sucking your tongue and parsing additional layers long after your last sip. It’s stunning to think that this is just the first release in what will surely be a highly sought-after line extension from America’s oldest continuously operating distillery.

3. Rare Breed Rye ABV: 56.1%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye directly reflects Wild Turkey’s burgeoning commitment to making some of the best rye whiskey on the planet. Officially launched in 2020, Rare Breed Rye is a barrel-proof, non-chill filtered blend of Kentucky straight ryes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rye spice, sorghum, chocolate truffle dust, and orange buttercream fill the air once this whiskey leaves the bottle and enters the glass. There’s lots of ginger and nutmeg, adding depth to the overall aroma profile, along with touches of crème brûlée and floral notes. Palate: Waves of orange buttercream spill over the palate, carried by the whiskey’s oily texture. Some well-developed milk chocolate notes introduce a darker sweetness at midpalate to contrast with the citrus quality at the tip of the tongue, along with some freshly cracked black pepper and clove. Finish: Rising spice is very prominent on the finish, which has a medium length before being curtailed by chocolate truffle dust and fresh mint. Bottom Line: It is a crime not to include this world-beater of a rye whiskey as one of the best rye whiskeys under $100. Rare Breed Rye is frequently overshadowed by its equally stellar bourbon counterpart, but this killer rye definitely deserves its own shine. 2. New England Barrel Company Small Batch Select Cask Strength Rye ABV: 59.13%

Average Price: $57

The Whiskey: New England Barrel Company is one of the biggest brands in the region, and their superb, sourced stock of whiskey has been turning a lot of heads this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dense caramel and chocolate wafer aromas come tumbling over the glass’s edge, with honeyed mint tea and graham crackers competing with cinnamon bark and flan for your full attention. Palate: The flavor of chocolate wafers, cinnamon bark, and some fresh sprinkles of nutmeg wash over the palate at first. There’s some mocha and oak at midpalate with potting soil and mint sprouting towards the back of the mouth. The liquid has a nice, viscous, mouth-coating texture, and it drinks well below the proof Finish: Menthol and barrel char flavors combine with lady fingers and black pepper on the lengthy finish, which lingers courtesy of the proof, which is felt primarily at the midpalate and roof of the mouth. Bottom Line: The world of rye whiskey covers so much ground, from light and bright whiskeys to floral, grassy ones and even lush, dark pours. NEBCo’s delicious small-batch, cask-strength rye ticks the latter box, delivering a high-quality sipping experience for a screaming good deal at less than $60. 1. Kings County Empire Rye ABV: 60.6%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County operates out of the Brooklyn Naval Yard and is highly regarded as New York’s oldest distillery. It’s also one of the inaugural Committed Members that got legislation passed to officially recognize “Empire Rye” as a designation. That means 75% of the mash bill must be New York State-grown rye and aged for a minimum of two years, among other specifications. This particular single barrel is over three years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: French vanilla and dates are immediately evident on the nose, along with some sassafras, toffee, and plenty of barrel char.