The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series Rye subverts the expectations of 95/5 rye whiskey (whiskey with 95% rye and 5% malted barley in the recipe) by finishing it in hybrid American oak and cherry wood barrels for up to 6 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey packs a familiar 95/5 punch of mint candy on the nose but follows that up with a really warm caramel accent and a touch of sassafras. A tiny bit of tannery smell hangs in the air with some dark chocolate and dandelion as well. Lovely stuff. Palate: Caramel comes first on the palate before being curtailed by mint candy, cinnamon, barrel char, and leather flavors. It tastes round, smooth, and it has a “clean” taste with a clear delineation between the flavors, which play nicely together but never bleed into one another. Finish: On the moderate finish, there’s the sassafras from the nose along with a bit of star anise and nutmeg to balance things out against a backdrop of wildflower honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Origin Series Rye might feature a familiar 95/5 rye recipe that certain bourbon drinkers have an aversion to, but it spices things up with plenty of sweetness, sassafras, and dark chocolate. This is distinctly a rye whiskey, but if a bourbon lover can find room in their heart for this one, then the entire world of rye will be open to them. 17. Ol’ New Riff Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Ol’ New Riff is a bit of an oxymoron and doubly so because this “Ol’” expression is the newest release in New Riff’s lineup. With a grain bill of 65% balboa rye, 30% heirloom corn, and 15% two-row malted barley, this expression has only been on the market since mid-May 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: Admire the air out of this glass as the aroma of candied walnuts and paprika combine with leather, Red Vines, and figs. Then, go in for a second whiff as vanilla and clove appear out of nowhere.

Palate: More ripe figs can be found on the palate, along with an abundance of delicious nutmeg and root beer notes. Plumbing the substantive mouthfeel reveals further flavors like coffee bean and hazelnut spread. Finish: The finish is where the hazelnut shines, along with a bit of barrel char and cinnamon. It’s also surprisingly long-lasting, and I hate to say that when tasted blind, it did have something of a “dusty” quality, making it seem “Old.” Bottom Line: The name of this whiskey is a bit too tongue-in-cheek for my liking, but your tongue & cheek will absolutely adore the liquid itself. New Riff has mastered Bottled in Bond whiskey and the sweet mash process, especially with their rye expressions. This is the finest example of their mastery yet.

16. Sazerac Rye ABV: 45%

Average Price: $25 The Whiskey: Sazerac Rye, or “Baby Saz” as it’s sometimes affectionately called in alternative to the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection’s Sazerac 18, is an entry-level Kentucky rye from the Buffalo Trace Distillery. Originally created as an homage to the cocktail that bears its name, this is a bottle with roots in New Orleans, made in a style that’s instantly recognizable as a corn-driven Kentucky whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose has features of honey and corn pudding, while the subtle influence of rye spice, clove, candied mint, and faint black pepper is barely perceptible. That said, it is quite a balanced nose, as the baking spices and more traditional rye aromas do a fine job of elevating its overall sweetness. Palate: Once this whiskey crosses your lips, the flavors of candied orange peels, sweet mint, and corn pudding instantly greet you. With black pepper joining at midpalate, along with a touch of clay and nutmeg, it does increasingly receive some spice balance, though its sweetness is undeniably the marquee flavor. Lastly, the mouthfeel is a bit lean, but it works well with these light and sweet fleeting flavors. Finish: The finish is very brief but crisp, as it leaves one last gasp of candied citrus notes to go with some caramel and allspice. Bottom Line: Sazerac Rye is a whiskey ideally suited for bourbon drinkers looking to cross the Rubicon into rye territory. Its sweet flavor profile is instantly recognizable as one where corn is heavily featured, but despite that, it brings a few surprises to the party as well, which makes it a delightful, albeit modest, neat-sipping rye.

15. United Pursuit Sherry Revere Rye ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: For this showstopping expression, the boys at Pursuit United take three different ryes sourced from Kentucky and Maryland and finish the blend with 36-month air-dried French oak staves that previously held Sherry. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tropical fruits, herbal tea, and coconut make up the base of the aroma notes, while red berries, sweet mint, and honey accents add to the affair. After sitting in the glass a few beats, the red berry aroma grows in prominence, as does the rise of rye spices and the aforementioned mint. Palate: The palate on this whiskey is marked by a supple texture that gently cascades over your tongue, giving it a creamy mouthfeel that rewards the sweet flavors of butterscotch, brown sugar, and Rainier cherries while curbing the harshness of black pepper spice, barrel char, and raw mint that offer balance to each sip. Finish: The finish lingers for a moderate amount of time, leaving behind cinnamon, subtle splashes of milk chocolate, and black-pepper-specked vanilla ice cream before dissipating fully. Bottom Line: Pursuit United has never been shy about its commitment to uncovering some of the best-kept secrets in the American whiskey-making landscape and artfully blending them to create something greater than the sum of its parts. For proof of this, behold their Sherry Revere Rye. This balanced and flavorful spin on the rye category offers a bit more sweetness, which is as likely to create new fans from the bourbon world as it is to earn the respect of experienced rye-slugging enthusiasts. 14. Wilderness Trail 7-Year Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Wilderness Trail is one of the pioneers of sweet mash American whiskey, and while their standard rye has helped to cause a major shift in the market, their latest 7-year release, which debuted in 2023, is looking to change the game again. Age-stated ryes have become all the rage, and Wilderness Trail is well-positioned to ride the wave. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of maple candy sweetness, gentle rye spice, and mellow oak tannins. There’s black pepper and a bit of butterscotch, along with some umami notes that permeate the nosing notes.

Palate: The texture of this whiskey is surprisingly spry, as bubblegum and buttered popcorn come across the palate at first. After chewing the whiskey, a maple candy note comes forth. That maple candy note soon fuses with milk chocolate, nougat, and caramel as the texture becomes leaner and a few more baking spices come into play. Imagine nutmeg and black pepper sprinkled over a Milky Way bar, and you’re not too far off. Finish: The finish is where a fair amount of mint and rye spice is hiding out, a pleasant reminder that you’re sipping a rye whiskey. The finish is also silky and long-lasting, a credit to the whiskey. Bottom Line: Wilderness Trail is well-regarded for making high-quality whiskey, and its rye casts the brightest spotlight on its capability. For this 7-year release, the flavor profile leaves behind the more minty tones in its 4-year product, which might be a turnoff for bourbon fans, and instead introduces darker sweet notes that translate well at a higher age.

13. Bulleit 12-Year Rye ABV: 46%

Average Price: $48 The Whiskey: Bulleit 12-Year Rye is back again after being originally released in 2019. The 2024 edition actually contains whiskey from the first release, which, if you do the math, means there’s much older whiskey in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green caramel apple aromas fill the glass and waft over the rim with a touch of honeyed mint tea, allspice, buttercream, and sweet oak. There’s also a distinctive floral aspect that draws you in. Palate: Oak and allspice take the lead, but those notes are soon supplanted by a dollop of caramel, a mint milk chocolate shake, and the crisp green apple found on the nose. Finish: Sweet oak and white pepper are abundant on the finish, which has a medium length that gently recedes, leaving you craving the next sip. Bottom Line: Look, Bulleit’s 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe is famous for a reason — it’s a crowd-pleaser that helped redefine the category. With some added age, the whiskey takes on a richer depth of flavor, more aligned with the profile bourbon lovers adore, and it delivers an incredible value that’s well worth taking advantage of while supplies last. 12. Thomas H. Handy ABV: 63.6%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Initially barreled at 125 proof over six years ago, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy saw its proof rise to 127.2 during those years spent maturing in Frankfort, Kentucky, at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. This expression is always the youngest of the group and, as such, is typically the least sought-out despite frequently being one of the collection’s better offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: This year’s Handy begins with an impressive nuttiness, as peanuts, Valencia oranges, herbal tea, and a blend of cinnamon and brown sugar rush up from the glass to greet the nose at first. Over time, there’s an increasingly prominent mint note that latches on to the citrus aroma and forms the body of this whiskey’s stunning bouquet.

Palate: 2024’s Thomas H. Handy opens with a wonderfully heavy mouthfeel that carries orange marmalade, fresh hazelnuts, mint, dark chocolate, and drops of honey across the entirety of your palate. Chewing the whiskey reveals chunks of dark chocolate and touches of oak before it transitions to the finish. Finish: The medium-to-long finish on this year’s Thomas H. Handy is full of orange blossom notes along with vanilla and peanut shells, making it a real treat from start to finish. Bottom Line: Thomas H. Handy is a perpetual dark horse in the race for crowning the best whiskey in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection each year, but the most recent release of this stuff really has some legs. By impressing at every stage, from the distinct and delightful nosing notes to the incredibly flavorful drinking experience, which extends through the satisfyingly lengthy finish, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy proves that age is only one variable in the equation of what makes high-quality whiskey. Its punchiness will make it a hit for bourbon fans who like their drinks with some distinct bite.

11. Knob Creek 10-Year Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Knob Creek has been putting out stellar rye for a long time, but their brand new 10-year-old expression was released in early June and is now the oldest age-stated rye in the Knob Creek lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Knob Creek 10-Year Rye is oaky with an intriguing note of petrichor to go along with dark chocolate and a Brazil nut meatiness. Palate: Pecans and nutmeg are the standout flavors on the palate of this pour, with a bit of wheat toast and honey bolstering this fine-tuned and expertly balanced whiskey. The robust mouthfeel defies its modest proof and serves as a fat red cherry on top. Finish: More honey and wheat toast define the back end of this pour, while a touch of barrel char contributes to the outstanding finish as well. Bottom Line: Knob Creek’s regular 7-year rye is not exactly my jam, but that’s not because it’s flawed. It’s just okay. It’s ironic then that adding some oakiness is just what it needed to turn the dial from ehh to eleven. This is sure to be a new standard for a lot of rye enthusiasts, and it’s one that bourbon lovers should seek out immediately. 10. Peerless Double Oak Rye ABV: 51%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: For this impressive Double Oaked variant of its standard rye whiskey, Peerless Distilling Co. matures the liquid in a second new American oak cask to beef up the oak wood extraction, darken the color, and enrich the flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: Whisps of smoke and oak cast a cloud over richer tones of orange zest, vanilla buttercream, black pepper, and cinnamon on the rich nose of this whiskey. Many of the classic rye tones are obfuscated by the robust oak tones, but that’s not a complaint, as the overall aroma is sumptuous and inviting.

Palate: Molasses-based cinnamon cookies hit the palate with your first sip, which is bolstered by robust oak tones, undercut by juicy orange peels, and elevated by vanilla buttercream. The flavor of herbal tea with mint and subtle hints of cacao nibs begins to pool at midpalate, causing the edges of the tongue to salivate and unlock further cinnamon notes along with a touch of nutmeg and brûléed brown sugar. Finish: The lingering finish is where the rye spice and orange peel notes finally begin to win out over the darker elements, though the flavor of oak, black pepper, and herbal tea aren’t far behind. Bottom Line: I’ve been really impressed with several Peerless expressions over the years, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say this Double Oaked Rye is among the best of the bunch. While Peerless’ base rye is an incredible, albeit overpriced, display of the dazzling flavors that capable hands can wrest from young rye whiskey, this Double Oaked offering balances the scales of value and quality to a better degree.

9. New England Barrel Company Single Barrel Cask Strength Rye Whiskey ABV: 65.5%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: New England Barrel Company is one of the biggest brands in the region, and their superb, sourced stock of whiskey has been turning a lot of heads this year. This exclusive single-barrel expression, hand-selected for Liquor Junction and yielding only 132 bottles, sold like hotcakes and comprises the brand’s oldest sourced rye casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dense caramel and chocolate wafer aromas come tumbling over the glass’s edge, with honeyed mint tea and graham crackers competing with cinnamon bark and flan for your full attention. Palate: The flavor of chocolate wafers, cinnamon bark, and some fresh sprinkles of nutmeg wash over the palate at first. There’s some mocha and oak at midpalate with potting soil and mint sprouting towards the back of the mouth. The liquid has a nice, viscous, mouth-coating texture, and it drinks well below the proof Finish: Menthol and barrel char flavors combine with lady fingers and black pepper on the lengthy finish, which lingers courtesy of the proof, which is felt primarily at the midpalate and roof of the mouth. Bottom Line: The world of rye whiskey covers so much ground, from light and bright whiskeys to floral, grassy ones and even lush, dark pours. This single barrel selected for Liquor Junction is the last of the bunch, offering a dense, decadent whiskey that truly plumbs depths of flavor that you can only get from well-aged rye. This is exactly the sort of pour that makes you appreciate the depth of richness in the world of rye whiskey because it’s loaded with autumnal spices and well-developed sweetness that’s easy to enjoy all year long.

8. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 65.7%

Average Price: The Whiskey: For this juiced-up expression, Jack Daniel’s takes its standard rye mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and subjects it to all of its standard production methods with one key twist: it’s bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of nougat, overripe banana peels, caramel, cedar, and spearmint. There are subtler notes along the periphery of the glass, such as black pepper, lemon zest, and apple leather, but those core notes take up a significant amount of space as each of them is impressively distinct and well-developed. Palate: Vibrant mint blends well with the taste of bananas fosters, and freshly cracked black pepper flavors, which all further fuse with caramel, dense oak, and black tea notes to make up the base of this meaty, delicious whiskey. The mouthfeel is robust and burly with its few “rough edges” tucked neatly behind spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, while maple candy and cedar do additional work sanding down those spiky spots. Finish: The lengthy finish is full of caramel, subtler banana flavors, and sweet mint accented by black pepper. One of the things this whiskey does most impressively is balance its bold core notes with elegant and purpose-driven accenting flavors, and the finish effectively reestablishes this display. Bottom Line: If you only measure by cases sold, Jack Daniel’s is easily one of the most successful whiskey brands on the planet, and yet, despite that, one of their greatest expressions continues to go underrated by hardcore whiskey enthusiasts. This single-barrel barrel-proof rye is a world-class offering worthy of bourbon lovers’ immediate attention.

7. Old Forester 100-Proof Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: Originally launched in 2019, Old Forester Rye quickly became a fan favorite and a bar staple. Utilizing a historic mash bill acquired by Owsley Brown in 1940, Old Forester Rye consists of 65% Rye, 20% Malted Barley, and 15% Corn. Tasting Notes: Nose: Interestingly, on this blind tasting, there is a lot of mint, rye spice, and lemon meringue on the nose of this whiskey for me. The sweet, lemon meringue notes come with a bit of milk chocolate, and once the sweetness subsides, there’s a bit of black pepper and even cinnamon bark hiding underneath. Palate: The palate is heavier than expected, and a rush of mint, milk chocolate, honey, and rye spice cascades over the tongue on the first sip. The first takeaway is that this multi-layered sipping experience can reward extended consideration. Chewing reveals a bit of youthful oak and a touch of leather. Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey is where the spices return in full force with black pepper and a touch of cinnamon fusing with rye spice, mint, and honey for a balanced and appropriately timely send-off. Bottom Line: It’s easy to see why this rye quickly became a bartender’s favorite. With an impressive, well-defined set of flavors that up the ante on the rye content while retaining a base sweetness that appeals to bourbon fans, Old Forester Rye is one of the most versatile whiskeys on the planet, regardless of category. Whether you’re a neat sipper or a regular cocktail consumer, this bottle belongs on your shelf at home. 6. Rare Breed Rye ABV: 56.1%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye directly reflects Wild Turkey’s burgeoning commitment to making some of the best rye whiskey on the planet. Officially launched in 2020, Rare Breed Rye is a barrel-proof, non-chill filtered blend of Kentucky straight ryes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rye spice, sorghum, chocolate truffle dust, and orange buttercream fill the air once this whiskey leaves the bottle and enters the glass. There’s lots of ginger and nutmeg, adding depth to the overall aroma profile, along with touches of crème brûlée and floral notes.

Palate: Waves of orange buttercream spill over the palate, carried by the whiskey’s oily texture. Some well-developed milk chocolate notes introduce a darker sweetness at midpalate to contrast with the citrus quality at the tip of the tongue, along with some freshly cracked black pepper and clove. Finish: Rising spice is very prominent on the finish, which has a medium length before being curtailed by chocolate truffle dust and fresh mint. Bottom Line: Rare Breed Rye is frequently overshadowed by its equally stellar bourbon counterpart, but this killer rye definitely deserves its own shine. With a profile that actually feels like an inversion of Rare Breed Bourbon’s mash bill, this beauty charts its own course while ending up at the same destination: a world of flavor.

5. Pikesville Rye ABV: 55%

Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: Pikesville Rye used to be a pillar of America’s twin whiskey capitals, Maryland and Pennsylvania, calling the former home. Now, this whiskey is made in Kentucky by Heaven Hill but still honors its past with its throwback label. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Pikesville Rye is incredibly expressive with dense molasses, pine, rye spice, raw mint, potting soil, and dark chocolate. It’s a tightly wound and delightful nosing experience that rewards your patience as those notes slowly uncoil. Palate: The tip of the tongue is briefly greeted with the citrus splash of tangerines before dark chocolate, allspice, and raw mint sink their hooks into your palate. The toffee aroma from the nose then makes its way to the palate along with a splash of sorghum, red pepper flakes, and, finally, a turn towards milk chocolate that sweetens it up a bit. Finish: The lengthy finish is full of hazelnut spread, rye spice, mint, and overtures of freshly cracked black pepper. It continues the bold streak that this whiskey kicked off from the moment I opened the bottle. Bottom Line: Pikesville Rye is one of the more full-bodied and robust rye whiskeys on this list, making it perfect for punchy, whiskey-forward cocktails. Bourbon drinkers will admire its breadth of barrel-driven flavors, and while it is certainly a rye— complete with pine and dark chocolate notes — it’s that depth of richness that will bring you over to the dark side. 4. Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $70

The Whiskey: Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye Whiskey is a bottled-in-bond offering from the Buffalo Trace E.H. Taylor lineup, and for a long time, it was the only rye in the lineup. Last year, the world welcomed a barrel-strength version of this offering into the lineup, but given its scarcity, this remains the bottle that bourbon drinkers looking to get into rye should seek out. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose has plenty of clove, lemon, caramel, and baked pear notes, while gentle rye spices can be found at the periphery of each whiff. After some time spent in the glass, bright red cherry notes and cinnamon rise in prominence with some young oak. Palate: The first sip of this whiskey is impressively slick and viscous, with caramel, bright red cherries, and lemon zest cascading over your tongue. That oily texture allows it to coat your palate, and as the liquid recedes, it leaves further notes of black pepper, a touch of mint, and the faintest indication of dill seed. Finish: The finish is medium-length, marked by a slight nuttiness and a closing note of black pepper and smoked honey. Bottom Line: E.H. Taylor Straight Rye Whiskey has long been noted as a “bourbon drinker’s rye,” and for good reason. Buffalo Trace doesn’t disclose the mash bills of its whiskeys, but this bottle definitely drinks like a “barely legal” Kentucky-style rye, featuring a high percentage of corn and an even higher percentage of enjoyability. 3. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye ABV: 46.4%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Michter’s is known for being meticulous with their releases, and not just the ultra-premium ones, utilizing proprietary custom filtration for each of their whiskeys. For 2024’s 10-year single barrel, Michter’s uses yet another custom filter to ensure this year’s version is different from years prior while maintaining the expression’s award-winning quality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Huge scoops of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs melt out of the glass. With Manuka honey and gentle leather accents in the background, this is such a classic Michter’s rye nose that it’s immediately identifiable. And awesome.

Palate: Rich buttercream, fresh cinnamon bark, creamy milk chocolate, crisp red apples…need I go on? Michter’s always does an incredible job with whiskey at a lower proof, and these 10-year expressions offer the grandest stage for them to showcase that prowess. Here, the mouthfeel is jaw-dropping, and the richness of the flavors hit you in lush waves, one after another, but they never threaten to overwhelm your senses. There’s enough runway for each excellent flavor note to take flight. Finish: The finish undulates away gently after a considerable length of time, sucking your teeth for more hazelnut cream and sweet oak tones. Bottom Line: The beautiful array of aromas in Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye will definitely appeal to bourbon enthusiasts, but it’s really its robust feature of barrel-driven flavor notes that seal the deal. Worthy of an “A+” on its own, when viewed through the lens of being a “bourbon drinker’s rye,” this expression deserves a ton of extra credit.

2. Frank August Case Study: 03 Winter Cover Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.125%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: For their newest Case Study release, Frank August created nine unique batches, each consisting of three selected barrels of straight rye whiskey, and blended them optimally. Notably, this is the first straight rye whiskey in the Case Study series, which has previously highlighted the impressive rising brand’s bourbon blending prowess. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredible apple orchard aromas that immediately transport you to a farm in the fall leap out of the glass. There’s some faint cinnamon bark and sage, along with some more distinct honey and muted orange blossom notes that make this whiskey an absolute delight to swirl in your glass and enjoy. Palate: On the palate, there’s a ton of vanilla ice cream and clove flavor before the apple and cinnamon notes begin to trickle in. It’s incredibly creamy, with crème brûlée enticing the taste buds while gentle oak streaks up the middle of the tongue and floats to the edge of the palate. Finish: Black pepper, oak, and burnt sugar land on the finish along with some salted caramel sablés Bottom Line: This incredibly creamy and well-rounded rye will shock people more accustomed to grassy, peppery takes on the category, but rather than being an imitation bourbon, this one really carves its own lane and leans into the lush apple orchard flavors that will make it a hit all autumn long. With Case Study: 03 representing the brand’s most ambitious foray into the rye category, they’ve earned a ton of respect for their craft and boldly made it known that they’re not just here to stay but that they’ve got next. 1. Brook Hill Rye ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the Rare Character brand’s ne plus ultra expression, which, as you should already know, means this is some absolutely epic whiskey. With a history that dates back to the turn of the 19th century, the modern-day revival of Brook Hill is releasing exclusive bourbons and rye, with a highly limited number of single barrels of the rye hitting the market so far this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Milk chocolate, like the milk in a bowl after you finish your Cocoa Puffs, and sweet mint are most immediately alluring on the nose. Stick around a while, and you’ll also find chunks of toffee, polished leather, and paprika contributing to this dark and brooding nose.