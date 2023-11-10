Our Review Of WhistlePig’s (Very Expensive) The Boss Hog X

WhistlePig’s Boss Hog series is one of the most beloved whiskey releases of modern times. These (expensive) whiskeys are refined releases of Canadian rye finished in Vermont that always shine brightly on an over-crowded whiskey shelf. They’re also a collector’s dream, given their rarity.

Since these whiskey releases typically cost $600 (on a good day), it’s fair to ask if what’s in the bottle is any good. I’m here to answer that for you. Before we dive in, I’ll just note that WhistlePig set the bar high for this one. Since this is the tenth release of Boss Hog, they decided on a biblical theme with “Ten Commandments” to live by when building this release.

Those “commandments” here as follows: It must be…

I. Single Barrel

II. Bottled at Proof

III. Powerfully Complex

IV. Distinctly Unique From Anything We’ve Done Before

V. Stupendous

VI. Fearlessly First Amongst All Whiskeys

VII. Inspired by the Unfamiliar

VIII. Irreverently Inventive

IX. Made for Drinking

X. Knows No Bounds

The biblical connection didn’t end there either. One of the finishing barrels they used in Vermont was infused with two resins made from Frankincense and Myrrh. Which is likely a first, and certainly “complex.” But as I said, is it any good? Let’s get into what’s actually in the bottle!

