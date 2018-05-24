Unsplash

Every day, we’re learning more about the world around us, the world inside us, and the world beyond. But who will make sense of it all? Who will explain how it affects us? Scientists.

They’re the thought leaders who will help us push society forward and, more than ever, they’re sharing their knowledge with the rest of us in creative ways, via podcasts. Suddenly, just by listening, you can be up on some serious science knowledge. No PhD or lab hours required.

Here are the best science podcasts right now — from explorations of climate change to fun stories of what lurks in our guts.

Sawbones

MaximumFun.org

We typically forget or ignore the history of medicine, but that’s a shame — since it is often both hilarious and completely disgusting. Dr. Sydnee McElroy and Justin, her husband (and co-host of My Brother, My Brother and Me) go on a comedy journey as they explain medicine’s ugly past.

Best Episode: “Salt”, which may simultaneously be the funniest and most horrifying thing you ever listen to. Let’s just say we got a lot of things wrong about salt.

Apple Podcasts, Google Play