If you’re the kind of drinker who enjoys one type of aged spirit and doesn’t branch off into others very often, well… you’re missing out. Specifically, if you enjoy aged rum and you like to sip it neat, but you don’t give whisk(e)y a chance. Because in 2024, the alignment between Scotch whisky and rum is pretty dang fantastic. The correlation between rum and Scotch whisky is more than just that both spirits are matured in oak barrels. Not only are there Scotch whiskies that share some of the notable flavors you love in your go-to Jamaican, Puerto Rican, or Dominican rums, but Scotch whisky distillers have begun aging or finishing expressions in barrels that formerly held rum. So the crossover is pretty overt. Below are some of the best examples of Scotch whiskies for rum drinkers. Keep scrolling to see them all. 10. Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth ABV: 40% Average Price: $29 The Whisky: Dewar’s is a big name in the blended Scotch whisky game. You can’t go wrong with the well-known brand’s flagship Dewar’s White Label or one of its range of many award-winning expressions. But if you’re into rum-finished blended Scotch whiskies, you’ll try Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth. This blend of single malt and grain whiskies was matured for at least eight full years and gets extra flavor from being finished in ex-Caribbean rum barrels for six months. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you’ll find aromas of fresh vanilla beans, toasted coconut, toffee, dried fruits, and molasses. Palate: The palate is a mix of charred oak, toasted coconut, sweet molasses, butterscotch, and gentle island spices. Finish: The finish is long, warming, and filled with coconut, vanilla, and gentle spices. Bottom Line: Dewar’s is well-known for its high-quality, mixable whiskies. While you might not sip this neat every day, mixing with it adds tropical sweetness to your favorite drinks. 9. Smokehead Rum Cask Rebel ABV: 46% Average Price: $60 The Whisky: The name ‘Smokehead’ is a reference to the peat-smoked whiskies of Islay. This single malt whisky comes from an undisclosed distillery on the sheep-filled Inner Hebrides island. Known for its smoky, sweet, memorable flavor profile, it’s matured in barrels that previously held Caribbean rum. Tasting Notes: Nose: Before your first sip, you’ll be met with scents of ocean brine, dried fruits, vanilla beans, oak, and campfire smoke.

Palate: Sipping it brings forth notes of salted caramel, iodine, candied orange peels, tropical fruits, and robust peat smoke that swirls throughout. Finish: The finish is a warming mix of candied orange peels, coconut, pineapple, and peat smoke. Bottom Line: If you’re a peat smoke fan, but you’d prefer to have it slightly mellowed with ex-rum barrels, this is the whisky for you. 8. The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Whisky: The Glenlivet is one of the most well-known Scotch whisky distilleries of all time. It makes myriad well-known expressions, but if you want something with a hint of rum, you’ll enjoy its The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve. Finished in ex-rum barrels, it’s known for its balanced, complex, memorable flavor profile perfect for mixing and sipping. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you’ll find notes of bananas, orchard fruits, treacle, vanilla beans, and oak. Palate: Drinking it reveals a palate of candied orange peels, toasted vanilla beans, coconut, sticky toffee, brown sugar, and cinnamon candy, Finish: The last sip is warming, lingering, and loaded with caramelized pineapple and orange peel flavors. Bottom Line: The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve is a great choice for anyone looking to add a rum-finished bottle to their home bar cart for mixing and rainy-day sipping. 7. Springbank Rum Wood 15 ABV: 51% Average Price: $200 The Whisky: Springbank is the most well-known of the three remaining distilleries in Campbeltown. It’s known for its peated single malt whiskies. And while we can get behind a robust, campfire smoke-filled Scotch whisky, we’re also all about the rum barrel-finished expressions. Not only does this one tick that box, but it has also matured for a full fifteen years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Complex aromas of peat smoke, banana, pineapple, vanilla beans, coconut, and island spices greet you before your first sip.