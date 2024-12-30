Let’s be real. Most of the gifts you got suck (except the ones we recommended). Some legitimately suck, as in: “Are not well made and only contribute to a culture of consumerism without adding anything of significance to your life.” And others suck simply because they don’t fulfill a need you have, leaving them destined for the drawer next to the stove or a box in the attic, only to be Marie Kondo’d to Goodwill in a few years. So we recommend you skip a few steps right now and — Return. That. Shit. Keep the cash. Or get stuff that genuinely matters to you. Items that help you feel more fully yourself, more confident as you navigate our big-messy-complicated world, and more soothed in an era of hysteria. Self-care stuff. Of course, “self-care” is a pretty wide net. I might call eating ten tacos self-care on the right day. So find what works for you and skip what doesn’t. 2025 is upon us and it’s time to follow your own compass. EDITOR’S PICK: Lumix — S9 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Price: $1,399.99 Creativity is self-care. Period. But that means having tools that don’t create more work than they’re worth. If it’s complicated… you just won’t use it. This camera has big “dope camera for dummies” energy. More specifically, it’s made for social-media content creators and the premise is that you can create custom looks — essentially pre-sets — in your camera and export them quickly.

I absolutely love it. You’re able to make presets based on your aesthetic tastes and then apply them to your photos — which means you don’t necessarily need an editing app on your phone. You can pretty easily go from the camera straight to Instagram’s tools and have everything you need. Another great aspect of this camera is that it’s a dang bruiser. It’s built well and mirrorless — which makes it super robust for anyone tossing it in a backpack without a ton of excess padding (not recommended, but still.) If you’re looking to get into photography beyond the iPhone and want something that can be your all-arounder, I can’t recommend any camera higher! Buy it here. Px8 McLaren — Wireless Headphones Price: $799 I have featured wireless headphones every year that we’ve been running gift guides. This pair, from Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren is most certainly the most elevated pair we’ve touched, with the best sound quality. The styling is impeccable — important if you wear headphones as much as I do — but, more to the point, the sound quality is impeccable. Also, as a guy who has ruined about 12 pairs of Beats over the years and had Apple tell me, “Sucks to be you,” I’d also like to note that these are much more durable. I keep them in the case — they are $800 headphones, after all — but they can handle getting banged around a lot more than flimsy over-ear Beats. One more note: I like the external sound dampening on these more than on any other pair I’ve owned. The “external awareness” setting is more natural and less distracting than other brands and the “silent focus” setting is impeccable. The battery power is next level and a half-charge has carried me through many a cross country plane ride this year. Full enrosement. No notes. Buy it here. Nex — Navigator 28” Hawaii Edition Price: $185 To me, travel is the epitome of self-care. And for bigger trips, I held out with backpacks until this year. If I was checking a bag, it was a backpack, right up until the end of 2024 — when I found this suitcase.

This case just makes checking a bag so easy. It locks. It’s bold and stylish without being overstated. And it’s sturdy as f*ck. That quality is vital for me and something I can attest to personally because the bag rolled off my porch and down 10 steps the first time I ever traveled with it. Barely a scuff on the thing! Between the omnidirectional wheels and the huge volume, this is everything you want out of a suitcase and has me fully converted from a life of backpacks. Buy it here. I AM — Delight / Insight Microdose Gummies Price: $60 The whole mushroom movement has fully arrived. I can’t go to Instagram without another influencer telling me about the transformational effects of psilocybin and why I should be microdosing. And I’m fully in. 110%. Thanks, in a large part, to these gummies. Using the I AM line, I’ve had tremendous success 1) reframing my worldview (thanks to the strong relationship between psilocybin and neuroplasticity) and 2) decreasing feelings of social or work-based exclusion (due to the feelings of interconnectedness and decreased feelings of isolation mushrooms offer). In work life, that means that it’s been easier to see the POV of others, admit mistakes, and have ideas rejected without taking it personally — all vital skills for people in creative fields. In my personal life, I’ve completely shifted my habits and routines.

If all of that sounds interesting to you, I recommend I AM’s “Delight” formulation for a lighter experience and their “Insight” expression for a deeper investigation into the self. Because I’m someone who loves to party and rarely drinks, I’ll also often take 5-7 Delight gummies for a party night. And I AM makes a “hero dose” tea for those ready for a true deep dive. Check the brand out if you’ve been curious about the whole “mushroom thing” buzzing through culture and want a brand that is organic, vegan, supports their customers with information, and is values-driven. It’s no coincidence that many of the aforementioned IG health and lifestyle influencers are fans of the brand. Also… these little gems taste absolutely delicious. Buy it here. Lumineux — The Whitening Kit PMD — Clean Redvolution Red Light Therapy Price: $229 Face stuff is tricky. You never know if it’s working because it’s part of a bigger routine and needs to be part of your life over a long segment of time to see results. With that said, I’ve read some of the red light therapy studies for myself and they seem legit. I sit this little toy right next to my desk and run it up and down my cheeks between calls. Am I more vital? Is my skin younger? Yes, I think I notice some added fullness. Especially on some scars I have. And the back side of the device has a face-scrubber/ massager that I love using before bed. So while you never can be completely sure about face stuff, this one passes my muster. Buy it here. Fluff Co — Hotel Lounge Robe Price: $119 A fluffy-ass cozy robe is an absolute must. Especially if you’re a bather, which I am and too old to steal robes from hotels (which I also am).

This Fluff Co robe is plush and cozy with a nice little bit of piping for a touch of refinement. It’s affordable and has proven durable. A classic item that everyone trying to treat themselves nicely in 2025 needs. Buy it here. Le Creuset — Traditional Shallow Round Oven Price: $179 Cooking might actually be my highest form of self-care and Le Creuset is the highest form cookware. What else is there to say? You need one of these all-rounder dutch ovens desperately for soups, stews, etc. The number of single pot meals you can make with a Le Cruset is endless and, obviously, it’s nice that folks will be impressed by your style. Buy it here. Price: $59.50 (subscription) / $70 (one time) Listen, I like to have bright teeth, okay? That gives me confidence. I get them whitened professionally and I do it at home. I’m basically Clooney in Intolerable Cruelty: And this is the best set I’ve found to combine whitening approaches without being hard on your enamel. I vouch for it. Check my smile for the co-sign.

Buy it here. Proclaim Custom — Jet Oral Health System Price: $599 This isn’t a whitening product. It’s a “cheat at flossing” product. Or, to be more specific, it’s a “supplement your flossing and brushing” product. It’s basically a water pick that fits your whole mouth at once. I use this twice in the morning and twice at night. It leaves my mouth feeling clean and my confidence about my breath high. I feel more confident being right in someone’s face. I have that “straight from the dentist” feel that we all wish could last. Now to the nitty gritty: What does a pro say? After six months, I told my dentist about it and he said very clearly: “This does not replace flossing.” BUT he also said that my flossing looked better and this was the only change I had made, so… kind of a mixed bag there. Here’s the bottom line: If you put a high-priority on oral hygiene, you’re gonna love this. I know I do. Buy it here. Ya-man — Medi Lift Essential Mask Price: $400 I’ll tell you, I have multiple shock-based products at my house. All for areas where I have a little excess flesh. I have one of those ab-stimulators for my belly at my desk and this for my face.