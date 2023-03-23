Whether you’re a fan of bourbon, dark rum, gin, vodka, or tequila, have you stopped to consider all the sips you’ve tried over the years? It’s not a simple task — though you likely only remember the sips that were truly awful and a few of the most amazing ones. Today, we’re much more interested in the latter than the former. The sip that changed everything. Specifically, we’re talking about a single sip of tequila that bartenders deem their “best ever.” Keep reading to see all of their timeless picks! Mijenta Blanco Ricardo Cubais, director of food and beverage at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach in Oxnard, California ABV: 40% Average Price: $40 The Tequila: The best sip of tequila I’ve ever had is Mijenta Blanco. The name “Mijenta” is a reference to the Spanish phrase “mi gente” which translates to “my people”. This flavorful, sustainably-produced tequila was crafted to be enjoyed with “your people”. Tasting Notes: Mijenta Blanco has some nice notes of honey and the small batch refinement process really enhances the flavor of agave. It’s a very sippable tequila too. Tequila Ocho Plata 2020 La Loma David Tyda, co-owner of BARCOA Agaveria in Phoenix ABV: 40% Average Price: Limited Availability The Tequila: Tequila Ocho Plata 2020 La Loma. One of the best sips of tequila I’ve ever had was the La Loma batch Tequila Ocho Plata. It was affordable enough to be your daily driver. The kind of tequila you’d sip on a Tuesday or make a margarita with, but knockout delicious enough that you could break it out during parties and blow people away with how refined and elegant it was. Tasting Notes: It was extremely agave forward but had citrus, brightness, a little pepper, and this kind of mouthwatering quality to it.

Patrón El Alto Donny Largotta, beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $180 The Tequila: Patrón El Alto is undoubtedly my favorite tequila to sip. I’ve always been a fan of reposados because they are so easy on your palate, and there isn’t any lingering after-burn. Tasting Notes: One sip of El Alto gives hints of caramel, vanilla, and dried fruit. It’s one of the cleanest yet smoothest finishes from a tequila without any mixers needed. Fortaleza Winter Blend Charles Crisp, beverage manager at InterContinental in San Diego ABV: 45.7% Average Price: $115 The Tequila: One of my favorite tequilas would definitely be Fortaleza Winter Blend. Only about 11,000 bottles were bottled at cask strength of 92.6 proof. The tequila is aged in American Oak for six months, then matured for a final six months in used French Oak Marsala wine casks. Tasting Notes: The final result features notes of baking spice, butter, vanilla, and herbs with a toffee-like finish. This is the perfect sipping tequila for any special occasion.

Siete Leguas Reposado Guillermo Bravo, bartender at Vol. 39 in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $60 The Tequila: Siete Leguas Reposado. I had it a very long time ago and I remember thinking, “this is what aged tequila is supposed to taste like.” Not those overly vanilla bomb tequilas. It’s supposed to have previously used bourbon barrel notes. It’s not supposed to taste the way the candle aisle of a Walmart smells. Tasting Notes: Fairly herbal with subtle notes of caramel, cracked black pepper, and wintry spices. Spicy, sweet, and highly sippable. Codigo 1530 Origen Garth Poe, bar manager of Easy Bistro & Bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee ABV: 40% Average Price: $300 The Tequila: Codigo 1530 Origen. This extra a ñejo tequila is aged six years and has tons of character from the barrel. This brand distills from 3 times the amount of agave used in normal tequila production which results in a slightly sweeter product while remaining additive free. Tasting Notes: This tequila is bursting with bold flavors like toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon, dried fruits, cracked black pepper, and rich oaky wood. Tequila Ocho Plata Adnan Kahn, food and beverage director at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Tequila: I always love Tequila Ocho Plata. This 100% Blue Agave tequila is known for its collectability as the label reveals the year each batch was made as well as the field where the agave was harvested. This single-estate tequila is just as flavorful as it is collectible. Tasting Notes: It features very crisp, clean, pepper and citrus notes. It’s a highly flavorful, nuanced tequila you’ll crave after only one sip.

