We Asked Bartenders To Name The Smaller Whiskey Brands They Love To Support

Here at UPROXX, we love the likes of Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve, and Jim Beam just as much as the next whiskey drinker. But these larger brands definitely aren’t hurting for fans (or cash). That’s why we try our best to give props to the smaller outfits whenever possible. If we find ourselves in a random town and we come across a small distillery, you’d better believe that we’re going to stop in and see what they’re currently crafting. We also love to purchase bottles from lesser-known brands whenever possible. That’s how you discover exciting expressions, after all. Alex Pendergrass, bartender at Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island agrees with that approach. His travels have helped him to locate a few small distillery gems. “Mad River in Burlington, Vermont is doing really great things with their blending,” he notes, adding, “I enjoy Sons of Liberty in Kingston, Rhode Island as well. They’re a small blender and bottler who have seen steady growth over the last several years.” Just about every bartender out there has a small whiskey they’re keen to support. So we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their personal faves.