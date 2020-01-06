The 2020 Bourbon Releases We’re Most Looking Forward To

With 2019’s bourbon behind us, it’s time to look forward to 2020’s bourbon releases. Hundreds-of-thousands of barrels of bourbon are aging in rickhouses across America — especially in Kentucky — right now. And each year, some of it hits just the right spot with distillers and blenders and they decide to release it to the masses. That makes every year – hell, every month these days — a chance to try something new. Bourbon drops are the next sneaker drops. But why get excited for all these releases, you ask? It’s a fair question. There are hundreds and hundreds of perfectly good standard bottles of bourbon out there that’ll get the job done (and taste perfectly fine). The nuances and uniqueness of a special release are more than that though. They offer the drinker a chance to taste the best any given rickhouse has to offer that year. It also offers a chance to taste something that’s wholly unique the year it is released. No other expression will ever live through the same growing season, distillation, and climate during aging. That makes this stuff worth seeking out, in our humble opinion. The ten bottles below are not, in any way, meant to be comprehensive of all the bottles of bourbon dropping this year. In fact, we’re going to be running lots of “drop”-based bourbon pieces in 2020. But this is a great starter list — aiming to highlight some bright spots in the world of bourbon that we think it’ll be worth keeping an eye out for. Related: We’re Picking Affordable Bourbons That Are Still Good Enough To Drink Straight

ANGEL'S ENVY CELLAR COLLECTION TAWNY PORT FINISH The Story: Angel's Envy has one of the best "finishing" programs in the bourbon game. This year, they're releasing a version of their ten-year-old bourbon with a Tawny Port Wine Barrel finish. Tawny port is basically a more refined version of port that leans into nut and caramel notes with more depth. This, of course, is only going to add more nuance to this already stellar bourbon. What To Expect: Usually, you'll find notes of vanilla next to maple syrup and dried fruits. That leads towards bitter chocolate, more vanilla and maple, and dark red fruits. Finally, expect the Twany port to shine through with that nuttiness and rich texture.