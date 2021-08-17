The last month or so of summer is an interesting time of year. Will it be unseasonably cool and leave you craving a thick sweater and a creamy stout? Or will it be 88-degrees and sunny, when tank tops and citrus-driven IPAs are the name game?

While you might not know what clothing to wear every late summer day, you can be sure that there’s one beer style that works in all late summer/ early fall scenarios. We’re talking about sour beer.

Sour beer is a wide-ranging style that refers to a variety of beers, including the popular Gose, Lambic, Oud Bruin, Berliner Weisse, and American wild ales, to name only a few. These beers are typified by their tart, dry, sometimes rustic, or barnyard-funky flavors. Some even taste more like wine than beer. All of the varieties of sour beer are perfectly acceptable on a crisper fall pre-fall day or a hotter, more summery one — in short, this is their time to shine.

To find the best sour beers for the season, we went to the bar pros. We asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks for the best sour beers to drink as the season shifts from summer to fall. Check them all out below and click on the prices to try them yourself.

Revolution Freedom of Speech

Kristan Arnold, bartender at Elgin Public House in Elgin, Illinois

ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Revolutions Freedom of Speach has a slightly tart but in-your-face peach flavor. It will put you in the mood for some sundresses and silliness. Support local — hence, the fact that I selected a beer from Chicago.

Duvel Belgian Ale

Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Prive in New York City

ABV: 8.5%

Average Price: $13 for a 750ml bottle

Why This Beer?

I like the Duvel, it’s a Belgium beer. Technically not a “sour beer” but, it has a natural sour flavor that I like to light up with a squeeze of lemon.

Grimm Color Field American Wild Ale

Emily Lawson, bartender and owner of Foxhole Public House in Bentonville, Arkansas

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $11 for a 22-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

Grimm Color Field American Wild Ale is an incredible sour beer with bright floral aromatics. It’s a fruity, sour explosion of summer in every sip.

Pryes Royal Raspberry Sour Ale

Joe Harvey, lead bartender of Thr3 Jack in Minneapolis

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $12 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

As someone who loves sour beer, picking just one was tough. I ended up choosing Pryes Royal Raspberry Sour Ale, brewed locally here in Minneapolis. As a fruited sour the flavor of raspberry, with notes of passion fruit makes for a crisp, and delicious beer, perfect for spring.