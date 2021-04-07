Troegs/Green Flash/Ommegang/iStock/Uproxx
Life

These Bartender-Approved Seasonal Beers Are Awesome For The Last Brisk Days Before Summer

by: Twitter

Spring is a time of rejuvenation. A time for thawing out from our long winter slumber. A time to cast away the stouts, porters, and barrel-aged brews in favor of white ales, wheat beers, bocks, Kölsch-style beers, and pale ales.

The snow is melting and the temperatures are rising. Sure, most of us are in for a rain-filled few months, but the time for lighter, more crushable beers has undoubtedly begun. To mark the full-on shift in beer seasons, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best beers for early April.

Sion Kölsch

Sion

Tom Garvin, beverage manager at Tribeca’s Kitchen in New York City

I think more people should be drinking Kolsch-style beers heading into the spring. Sion Kölsch is one of my favorites. It is easy drinking but has enough of a hoppy flavor to warm you up a little on the last of the cold days.

There are some nice fruit flavors on the nose, and the beer has great malt and honey flavors to taste.

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Goose Island Sofie

Goose Island

Chandra Richter, vice president of beverage development & chief mixologist at Drinkworks

For me, the transition from winter to full-on spring is the perfect time of year for a great Saison. There are so many good ones to choose from, but my favorite is Goose Island Sofie. From the bright citrus and spice notes to the refreshing effervescence, you can’t help but get excited for the warmer days ahead while sipping it. The extra bubbles and spiced citrus notes are the perfect reflection of early April.

Average Price: $12.99 for a 4-pack

Rogue Dead Guy

Rogue Ales

Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Privé in New York City

Rogue Dead Guy Ale is the perfect beer to bridge the gap as April gets kicking. It’s a great combination. Deep honey in color with a malty aroma and rich hearty flavors.

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Crash Boat IPA

Crash Boat

Francisco Fonseca, bartender in Puerto Rico

Living in tropical island weather like Puerto Rico helps me enjoy all year with a Crash Boat IPA from Boqueron Brewing Company. This English-style beer with a Caribbean twist with a perfect balance between bitter and malty with a mixture of three different hops.

Average Price: $5 for a pint.

Untitled Art Juicy IPA

Untitled Art

Maren Nazera Erickson, bartender in San Antonio, Texas

I’m currently obsessed with all the Untitled Art brewery products and their Juicy IPA is a great beer to get you ready for the spring thaw. Prominent citrus notes with a medium body that’s slightly creamy but rounded.

Great for IPA lovers but not overwhelmingly hoppy.

Average Price: $12.99 for a 4-pack

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’

Lagunitas

Johnny Swet, bartender and owner at The Jimmy at The James Hotel in New York City

My pick is Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’. It’s a hoppy pale ale with a smoothness, yet it does have a strong ale finish perfectly suited for late winter/early spring drinking.

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

Middle James Carolina Sky Lime Lager

Middle James

Juan Fernandez, food and beverage manager at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina

The best beer to drink to ease your way from winter to the crazy spring days in Charlotte, North Carolina is Middle James Carolina Sky Lime Lager. It has a gentle touch of yeast (or as I like to call yeast in my beer, “salty water crackers”), and a nice amount of lime, but it is well balanced.

This beer is refreshing and goes well with fresh raw seafood or crunchy spicy sushi.

Average Price: $10 for a 32-ounce growler

Troegs Cultivator

Troegs

Frederic Yarm, USBG bartender in Boston

Spring makes me think of Bock beers that were often brewed as sustenance during Lent. While I love the classic German ones, America does it well too but in its own unique way. Troegs Cultivator has those toasted bread and grassy notes that are true to the style with an American flare of hopping to add peach and citrus elements to round out the nose and swallow.

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Green Flash Tangerine Soul Style

Green Flash

Joseph Fredrickson, bartender at Society Lounge in Cleveland

As spring rolls on, I love to get back into citrus IPAs, their crisp, and refreshing delivery is perfect for a sunny day yet bitter backbone keeps you grounding knowing that there are still some cool days to come. My go-to is Green Flash Tangerine Soul Style. Its tangerine zest and cascade hops give floral, crisp, and citrus notes that are a perfect reminder that better days are to come.

Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack

Writer’s Picks:

Brewery Ommegang Witte

Ommegang

Early April is the perfect time of year for this hazy, Belgian-style white ale. It’s filled with the flavors of citrus zest and cloves and pairs well with the last cool days of the year.

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×