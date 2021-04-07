Spring is a time of rejuvenation. A time for thawing out from our long winter slumber. A time to cast away the stouts, porters, and barrel-aged brews in favor of white ales, wheat beers, bocks, Kölsch-style beers, and pale ales.
The snow is melting and the temperatures are rising. Sure, most of us are in for a rain-filled few months, but the time for lighter, more crushable beers has undoubtedly begun. To mark the full-on shift in beer seasons, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best beers for early April.
Sion Kölsch
Tom Garvin, beverage manager at Tribeca’s Kitchen in New York City
I think more people should be drinking Kolsch-style beers heading into the spring. Sion Kölsch is one of my favorites. It is easy drinking but has enough of a hoppy flavor to warm you up a little on the last of the cold days.
There are some nice fruit flavors on the nose, and the beer has great malt and honey flavors to taste.
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Goose Island Sofie
Chandra Richter, vice president of beverage development & chief mixologist at Drinkworks
For me, the transition from winter to full-on spring is the perfect time of year for a great Saison. There are so many good ones to choose from, but my favorite is Goose Island Sofie. From the bright citrus and spice notes to the refreshing effervescence, you can’t help but get excited for the warmer days ahead while sipping it. The extra bubbles and spiced citrus notes are the perfect reflection of early April.
Average Price: $12.99 for a 4-pack
Rogue Dead Guy
Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Privé in New York City
Rogue Dead Guy Ale is the perfect beer to bridge the gap as April gets kicking. It’s a great combination. Deep honey in color with a malty aroma and rich hearty flavors.
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Crash Boat IPA
Francisco Fonseca, bartender in Puerto Rico
Living in tropical island weather like Puerto Rico helps me enjoy all year with a Crash Boat IPA from Boqueron Brewing Company. This English-style beer with a Caribbean twist with a perfect balance between bitter and malty with a mixture of three different hops.
Average Price: $5 for a pint.
Untitled Art Juicy IPA
Maren Nazera Erickson, bartender in San Antonio, Texas
I’m currently obsessed with all the Untitled Art brewery products and their Juicy IPA is a great beer to get you ready for the spring thaw. Prominent citrus notes with a medium body that’s slightly creamy but rounded.
Great for IPA lovers but not overwhelmingly hoppy.
Average Price: $12.99 for a 4-pack
Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’
Johnny Swet, bartender and owner at The Jimmy at The James Hotel in New York City
My pick is Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’. It’s a hoppy pale ale with a smoothness, yet it does have a strong ale finish perfectly suited for late winter/early spring drinking.
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Middle James Carolina Sky Lime Lager
Juan Fernandez, food and beverage manager at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina
The best beer to drink to ease your way from winter to the crazy spring days in Charlotte, North Carolina is Middle James Carolina Sky Lime Lager. It has a gentle touch of yeast (or as I like to call yeast in my beer, “salty water crackers”), and a nice amount of lime, but it is well balanced.
This beer is refreshing and goes well with fresh raw seafood or crunchy spicy sushi.
Average Price: $10 for a 32-ounce growler
Troegs Cultivator
Frederic Yarm, USBG bartender in Boston
Spring makes me think of Bock beers that were often brewed as sustenance during Lent. While I love the classic German ones, America does it well too but in its own unique way. Troegs Cultivator has those toasted bread and grassy notes that are true to the style with an American flare of hopping to add peach and citrus elements to round out the nose and swallow.
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Green Flash Tangerine Soul Style
Joseph Fredrickson, bartender at Society Lounge in Cleveland
As spring rolls on, I love to get back into citrus IPAs, their crisp, and refreshing delivery is perfect for a sunny day yet bitter backbone keeps you grounding knowing that there are still some cool days to come. My go-to is Green Flash Tangerine Soul Style. Its tangerine zest and cascade hops give floral, crisp, and citrus notes that are a perfect reminder that better days are to come.
Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack
Writer’s Picks:
Brewery Ommegang Witte
Early April is the perfect time of year for this hazy, Belgian-style white ale. It’s filled with the flavors of citrus zest and cloves and pairs well with the last cool days of the year.
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack