Goose Island Sofie Chandra Richter, vice president of beverage development & chief mixologist at Drinkworks For me, the transition from winter to full-on spring is the perfect time of year for a great Saison. There are so many good ones to choose from, but my favorite is Goose Island Sofie. From the bright citrus and spice notes to the refreshing effervescence, you can’t help but get excited for the warmer days ahead while sipping it. The extra bubbles and spiced citrus notes are the perfect reflection of early April. Average Price: $12.99 for a 4-pack Rogue Dead Guy Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Privé in New York City Rogue Dead Guy Ale is the perfect beer to bridge the gap as April gets kicking. It’s a great combination. Deep honey in color with a malty aroma and rich hearty flavors. Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Crash Boat IPA Francisco Fonseca, bartender in Puerto Rico Living in tropical island weather like Puerto Rico helps me enjoy all year with a Crash Boat IPA from Boqueron Brewing Company. This English-style beer with a Caribbean twist with a perfect balance between bitter and malty with a mixture of three different hops. Average Price: $5 for a pint. Untitled Art Juicy IPA Maren Nazera Erickson, bartender in San Antonio, Texas I’m currently obsessed with all the Untitled Art brewery products and their Juicy IPA is a great beer to get you ready for the spring thaw. Prominent citrus notes with a medium body that’s slightly creamy but rounded. Great for IPA lovers but not overwhelmingly hoppy. Average Price: $12.99 for a 4-pack

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Johnny Swet, bartender and owner at The Jimmy at The James Hotel in New York City My pick is Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’. It’s a hoppy pale ale with a smoothness, yet it does have a strong ale finish perfectly suited for late winter/early spring drinking. Average Price: $9 for a six-pack Middle James Carolina Sky Lime Lager Juan Fernandez, food and beverage manager at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina The best beer to drink to ease your way from winter to the crazy spring days in Charlotte, North Carolina is Middle James Carolina Sky Lime Lager. It has a gentle touch of yeast (or as I like to call yeast in my beer, “salty water crackers”), and a nice amount of lime, but it is well balanced. This beer is refreshing and goes well with fresh raw seafood or crunchy spicy sushi. Average Price: $10 for a 32-ounce growler

Troegs Cultivator Frederic Yarm, USBG bartender in Boston Spring makes me think of Bock beers that were often brewed as sustenance during Lent. While I love the classic German ones, America does it well too but in its own unique way. Troegs Cultivator has those toasted bread and grassy notes that are true to the style with an American flare of hopping to add peach and citrus elements to round out the nose and swallow. Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Green Flash Tangerine Soul Style Joseph Fredrickson, bartender at Society Lounge in Cleveland As spring rolls on, I love to get back into citrus IPAs, their crisp, and refreshing delivery is perfect for a sunny day yet bitter backbone keeps you grounding knowing that there are still some cool days to come. My go-to is Green Flash Tangerine Soul Style. Its tangerine zest and cascade hops give floral, crisp, and citrus notes that are a perfect reminder that better days are to come. Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack