Besides shopping for presents and doing your best to make it look like you’re intently listening to your aunt’s favorite conspiracy theories, the holidays are a time for booze. That’s right, you can go ahead and claim that the season is all about wholesome Netflix movies and cloyingly sweet, sugary, frosted Christmas cookies, but it’s really the one time of year where we don’t feel strange enjoying an alcoholic beverage at 11 am as long as it’s mixed into hot cider or eggnog. In fact, when we visit relatives, it’s expected that we’ll enjoy a glass of Scotch, wine, or a can of domestic beer at any moment of the day. This is why many people have nostalgic memories of the holidays that are totally connected to the alcohol they were drinking at those particular, now nostalgia-hazed moments. For John Walter, lead bartender at Outlier in Seattle, it’s a memory of sharing an expensive drink with his father year after year. “My dad had a bottle of Marquis de Caussaude Armagnac from like 1949 just hanging out in the liquor cabinet of otherwise nameless liquor,” he says. “It had a blue butterfly on it, and it would come out for holidays now and then. I think of that often.” Mike Wolf, the author of Garden to Glass: Grow Your Drinks from the Ground Up, doesn’t have a memory of a well -aged bottle of Armagnac, but he does associate the holidays with one particular spirit. “Definitely whiskey, or even an Irish cream like Bailey’s with whiskey,” he says “Whiskey is great for sitting around the fire after a big meal and feeling nostalgic when you’re hanging out with your family. It just gives you a feeling of warmth.” These and other tales of holidays infused with booze are why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one spirit that most makes them think of the season. Check their answers below!