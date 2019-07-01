The Best Summer Beers To Chase Down This July

07.01.19 4 hours ago

Getty Image

We’re in the throes of summer now. The heat is on and that means it’s time for a light, refreshing beer to battle back the long, scorching days. July beer releases are dialed into being juicy thirst quenchers with a relatively low ABV (alcohol content). Smooth sippers meant to be sessioned all day long and well into the night.

The eight beers below are our picks for what’s great to drink this month. We’ve compiled a list of funky Berlin Weisse, light kölsch, and sea-breeze-infused ales to help you get through the dog days of summer. Some of them will take a little longer to hunt down, others will be in your corner liquor store. Don’t be scared of the effort, traveling to find a world-class beer is always worth it. Even in the heat.

Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse — Stone Brewing

Stone’s Notorious P.O.G. is all about funk and fruit. The “P.O.G.” in this case refers to passion fruit, orange, and guava that’s used in the mix to amp up the juiciness of the sour ale. The beer is very reminiscent of a warm Hawaiian day with a nice dose of honey sweetness, big tropical fruit notes, and a sharp tartness cutting through it all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summer '19#Best Beers Of The Month#Drinks#Beer
TAGSBEERBEST BEERS OF THE MONTHDRINKSSUMMER '19
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 4 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP