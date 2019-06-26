Pexels

The start of summer is also the beginning of vacation season. June, July, and August are prime months for travel. National Parks and tourist traps all over the US (and well beyond) will be crowded shoulder-to-shoulder by selfie-taking, cargo-short wearing, flip-flop-in-a-restaurant-wearing tourists.

For bartenders, summer is exactly the same as the rest of the year. Except hotter. They’ll be the ones mixing your cocktails and pouring your beers while you’re on your dream vacation in San Diego, NYC, or Omaha (don’t hate, perogies are bomb AF). In fact, summer might just be the toughest season for your local bartenders. After a long night, your favorite mixologists are tired, sweaty, physically drained and (if they aren’t heading right home to fall headfirst into bed) ready for a nightcap.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to after-work beers to savor all summer long. Check out all of their answers below.

Montauk Summer Ale

Nikki McCutcheon, beverage director at Moxy Time Square in New York City

After a long day, Montauk Summer Ale or Montauk Watermelon beer are my favorite – depending on my mood. Both are equally refreshing and delicious when unwinding after a long day, enjoyed best on the beach or a rooftop!