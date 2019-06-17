Ranking The Best Beer Styles — And Best Bottles — For Summer ’19

Uproxx / Unsplash

Summer and beer go together like summer and swimming holes or summer and lakes or summer and burgers. The sudsy beverage is the perfect, light counterpoint to a hot day. An ice cold beer quenches that summer thirst better than pretty much any drink on earth (except maybe a Paloma).

But not all beer is created equal. Some beers are better summer sips than others. You really don’t want to start downing a creamy, hefty Imperial stout that’s chock full of Christmas baking spices when you’re in the backyard with your feet cooling in a kiddie pool. Barrelled porters don’t sound too appetizing either. Nor do — shocker — winter ales.

As a general rule, lighter beers are the play all summer long. But that still leaves scores of options. To help you make the best beer-related-decisions this summer, we’ve ranked our ten favorite beer styles for the summer. These are the frothy cans and bottles of suds that we love drinking this time of year — refreshing, light, and very crushable.

Summer starts this Friday so let’s go get it!

10. Pale Ale

Why Summer:

A pale ale can be a light beer that hits on big, fruity notes, bringing along fresh juiciness. While your average pale ale doesn’t hit the huge hop notes of an IPA, it still has a nice hoppy depth to it. There’s a clear sense of sweet malts as a base that accent the crispness of a hop-centric beer.

What To Buy: Citra Pale Ale Upslope Brewing

Out in Colorado, Upslope brews up a defining can of pale ale for the summer. Citra Pale Ale brings the ruckus if you’re looking for a fruit-forward summer refresher. Grapefruit is the biggest presence in the beer, with a nice tropical fruit base. There’s a buttery caramel malt background that works as the perfect accent to all that juicy fruit.