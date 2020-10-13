The Best Tacos In All 50 States (With COVID Status), According To Yelp

Al pastor tacos were yummy! They also have a really good habanero sauce that you should def ask for the steak was tender and crispy on the outside. The potato pancake is mashed potatoes with a cheese crust on top which was delicious as well. Service was fast. Server was pleasant. Prices are great! Definitely would go again!” Current Status: Open for dine-in, outdoor dining, and takeout.

My sister had three tacos (hibiscus flower, soy chorizo, and black bean and jackfruit). Her favorite was the soy chorizo and black bean, then jackfruit and hibiscus flower. I tried the soy chorizo quesadilla and have been dreaming about it ever since! It’s filled with the most amazing tasting chorizo I’ve ever had and gooey white cheese. It’s served disc style and not folder over. It’s topped with red and green salsas, crema and some tomatoes. My sister and I couldn’t stop taking about the depth of flavor. We just wanted more. This place quickly became a top 5 for me in Indianapolis!” Current Status: Open for takeout.

Wisconsin — Mazorca Tacos, Milwaukee The Taco Joint: This small walk-up trailer has an equally small menu. They offer chicken, pork, Al Pastor, and vegetarian tacos done well. The sauces bring bright colors to the mix and they also look pretty fine to our eye. What a Random Yelper Says: "Mazorca Tacos is hands down one of my favorite spots to get tacos in all of Milwaukee. I love the taco truck experience and the variety of the menu. Everything is so fresh, authentic, and delicious. My only regret is that I didn't take photos of my tacos — I ate them too quickly! They also have really amazing salsa and guac, so make sure to get a side. Bonus: vegan tacos so you can bring your vegan friends too!" Current Status: Takeout only. Wyoming — The Coop, Gillette The Taco Joint: The Coop is a chicken joint with solid rotisserie chicken at the heart of its menu. Put that rotisserie chicken into a tortilla with some chorizo and grilled pineapple and you've got a damn fine taco in your hands. We'll meet you in Wyoming! What a Random Yelper Says: "What a great spot, especially if you like Chicken. Not much from the outside and it's very small inside. It's pretty much chicken centered but that's ok because the rotisserie chicken is fabulous! Ordered the chorizo chicken tacos and they were amazing! The pineapple gives a nice sweet counter to the spice. I also had the green salsa which is fresh and full of flavor. These tacos were fresh tasting and wonderful! Husband had the chicken Empanadas which were also very good. Nice crispy pastry around that oh so wonderful chicken. Noticed they also do a lot of take out so if that works for you, that is an option also." Current Status: Open for dine-in and takeout.