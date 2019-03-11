The Best Taco Bell Menu Items, According To The Masses

Life Writer
03.11.19

Taco Bell

We all know Taco Bell makes the best drunk food, stoner food, and hangover food on earth. That’s the fast food Triple Crown, right there. It’s amazingly cheap, fills you up, and keeps bringing pleasant surprises to its revolving menu, too.

Thing is about Taco Bell’s ever-changing menu is this: there are a lot of options. So we thought we’d ask the masses what they think about which items taste best. We headed over to Ranker to find out what the people love the most when they hit up The Bell. The crowd came up with a pretty solid list if you ask us.

What’s your go-to Taco Bell order? Tell us in the comments!

10. Chalupa Supreme

Ah, the Chalupa Supreme. The fried bread crust, middling ground beef, sour cream, iceberg and tomato, and shredded yellow cheese hits a sweet spot. It’s okay, filling, and cheap. Is it the best? No, it’s a little greasy and heavy. That’s probably why it’s tenth.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#According To The Masses#Taco Bell#Food
TAGSaccording to the massesFast Food CultureFOODTACO BELLTACOS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP