Vodka is one of the most versatile liquors on earth. The neutral spirit adapts, shines on its own, and has a wonderful lightness. You can go sweet, spicy, bitter, savory, or sour with vodka. It’s also damn cheap for high-quality stuff thanks to the fact that there’s no barreling. That’s a win-win-win, right there.

The fact that vodka is all about distillation and not aging doesn’t mean that it’s all the same. It’s still worth asking “What’s the best vodka out there?” We have a few ideas but we wanted to hear from the people on this one, so we popped over to Ranker to find out which vodkas the masses are digging on right now.

With 38K votes on the matter, a clear list of 10 tasty vodkas emerged from the sloshed pile. The best part of the list, all of these bottles clock in at less than 30 bucks a pop. You can’t beat that price point. Vodka rules.

10. Svedka

Svedka is a quality “cheap” vodka. There’s not a whole lot going on here besides a peppery alcohol burn that gives way to an echo of sweetness. The sip ends with a little bit of bitterness. Our recommendation: use this as a mixer with heavy fruit or citrus.

9. Smirnoff

Smirnoff is surprisingly good for its price point. This grain and maize-fueled spirit has a very neutral taste with hints of pepper spice and cereal sweetness. This is a great shooter vodka and works in pretty much any highball or cocktail.

