Bartenders Share Their Go-To Tequilas For Cinco De Mayo Margaritas

Getty Image

You may not know exactly why you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo (you should, it’s interesting!), just that it’s a chance to enjoy Mexican beer, tequila, and mezcal throughout the coming holiday weekend. In a nutshell, the day isn’t Mexican Independence Day, as many people wrongly believe. That day is actually September 16th. Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the pivotal Battle of Puebla, when the Mexican army defeated the French on May 5th, 1862.

Regardless of how deep you dive into the history of Cinco de Mayo, the celebration aspects are well established. Meaning you’re probably going to need a margarita or two to wash down all the tacos you’re sure to eat. To help you out, we asked some of your favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to tequilas to mix into a marg.

Check out their answers below!

Don Fulano Reposado

Josh Cameron, head bartender at Boulton & Watt in New York

“Don Fulano Reposado. It’s so smooth and stands apart from most reposados thanks to its subtle aging in French Oak barrels. On top of that, the guys who make it are genuine tequila makers who launched their company from agave farming roots and still don’t take them themselves too seriously. Don Fulano literally means “Some Nobody Guy.”