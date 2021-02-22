Learn How To Make A Classic Margarita On National Margarita Day

It’s time to make a margarita (always, but particularly today — National Margarita Day). Depending on your experience level, you might be thinking of a frozen drink, served in plastic cups. Or maybe you envision an alcoholic hipster smoothie, made with endless ingredients and negligible levels of tequila.

To which we say, “Know how to read sheet music before you try to improvise.” The margarita ought to be an un-complicated drink. At its basic level, it’s got just five ingredients: tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, salt, and ice. That’s all you’ll need to make your own.

The margarita’s progenitor, the “daisy” cocktail (margarita is Spanish for daisy) was made with brandy, originally. France, Spain, and Germany’s colonization of Mexico over the centuries brought that spirit in. But as those European powers waned, the drink shifted from a brandy-based one to a local tequila-based drink. Clearly, we’re all better off for it.

The recipe below is a classic margarita with just five ingredients. I’m not salting the rim either. For one, it’s wasteful. But I’d also argue that it oversalts the drink, setting the balance of tequila, citrus, and savoriness off-kilter. If you want to salt your rim, no one is stopping you. But maybe try it this way first.

Let’s get shaking!