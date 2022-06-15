The Absolute Best Flight Deals You Need To Know About This Week

If you’re planning the remainder of your 2022 travels, then you’re well aware of how expensive flights are right now. Whether you’re staying domestic or heading overseas, finding affordable plane tickets can be tricky. Especially at the end of a long quarantine period with serious restrictions in place.
To help you get back on the road, we’ve been on the lookout for the best travel deals out there right now, both within and beyond the United States. Check out the flight deals below and book your next trip ASAP.
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT DEALS
- Nordic Airways is offering a new route from New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) starting August 18, with affordable airfare starting at just $298 roundtrip.
- You can find flights from Denver or Chicago to Cancun, Mexico (from August to October 2022) for only $240 roundtrip with Aeromexico.
- From October 2022 to April 2023, you can snag flights from Fort Lauderdale to Lima, Peru for only $238 roundtrip with Copa Airlines.
- Available from September to October 2022, you can fly from New York to Oslo, Norway for only $229 roundtrip with Air France.
- Find flights between $213 to $376 on Copa Airlines, flying from various US cities to Bogota, Colombia from September 2022 to April 2023. View relevant cities and dates here.
DOMESTIC FLIGHT DEALS
- Get a flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Lihue, Hawaii (& vice versa) on United Airlines for only $259 roundtrip during limited dates in September and Oct 2022.
- Non-stop flights from New York to Miami (& vice versa) are available for only $118 roundtrip in October with JetBlue.
- Book a non-stop flight from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas for $86 roundtrip when you fly Southwest Airlines from August to November 2022.
- Fly from various US cities to Kahului, Hawaii starting at only $237 roundtrip with American Airlines during select dates in August through November 2022. View relevant cities and dates here.
All flight deals were found using Secret Flying.