Isla Mujeres If you're looking to experience Mexico beyond the overcrowded tourist scene in Cancún, consider heading just a few miles off the coast to Isla Mujeres. The Mexican Caribbean island is best known for its pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear water, offering a prime location for snorkeling and wading in the waves. In addition to idyllic beaches, you'll also find remains of a Mayan temple and a natural reserve (look out for sea turtles!) at Punta Sur, the southernmost tip of the island. For affordable accommodations off the beaten path, book a bed at Selina Isla Mujeres. This glamping-style hostel experience is just steps from Playa Norte, one of the island's most popular beaches. Your stay includes access to a cocktail bar, seafood restaurant, library zone, cinema room, on-site IDC Scuba Instructor Certification Center, and an outdoor pool. Overall, Isla Mujeres offers a laidback island atmosphere, warm temperatures, and gorgeous Caribbean views that make for the ultimate relaxation getaway. Mexico City View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centro Histórico / CDMX (@centrohistorico) We can't talk about visiting Mexico without highlighting its capital, Mexico City (Often called "DF" for Distrito Federal). This is where all the action happens! With more than 150 museums, there's endless history, art, and culture to soak in. Not to mention, the city's architecture is worth a tour in and of itself. Featuring an impressive fusion of gothic cathedrals, historical buildings, modern structures, and even ruins of the ancient Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán, you can spend pretty much your entire trip checking out the city's iconic infrastructure. As a central hub for Mexican politics and city life, you're sure to find an abundant supply of traditional cuisine (this is one of the best food cities on earth, full stop), delicious mezcal-infused cocktails, immersive cultural sites, and a lively nightlife.

Sayulita View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Caldwell | Travel & Lifestyle (@chloeicaldwell) Sayulita, located along the Nayarit coastline and surrounded by lush tropical jungle, is a surfer's paradise and vibrant party hotspot just an hour outside of Puerto Vallarta. Between the long stretch of public beaches, whale-watching tours, downtown shopping, live music, fresh seafood, and festive nightlife, you'll never get bored on a visit to Sayulita. You can spend a whole day lounging with a margarita under a beach umbrella or seek adventure out at sea. Sayulita truly has something for everyone (but particularly young, adventure and party-loving travelers), and that goes beyond just the best things to do and see in town. What's great about Sayulita is that it also offers diverse accommodations to both luxury and budget travelers. Whether you want to stay in an affordable hostel in the heart of town or a secluded waterfront resort, you can easily find options to your liking. Tulum View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulum Guide (@tulummexico) Tulum is a Mexican epicenter for local music festivals and outdoor adventure, and it definitely deserves a spot on your 2022 travel itinerary. This hidden beachside town is an off-the-grid eco-paradise, where you can get in touch with nature at the beach and in the jungle. The ancient Mayan ruins, underground cenotes, environmentally-conscious hotels, and locally-made cuisine make it impossible not to appreciate the longstanding traditions, vibrant people, and relaxed atmosphere found in Tulum.