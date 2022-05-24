EDITOR’S PICK: STEVE BRAMUCCI (@steve_bramucci) — BEND, OREGON Bend, Oregon is literally “adventure town, USA.” It’s been named to all the hotlists by all the outlets that cherish rock climbing, mountain biking, river surfing, and hiking — many of them more than once. But it’s not just adventure that Bend specializes in. This is Oregon, after all. There’s also a whole lot of beer and cheffed-up food to be had. Plus some great whiskey, if you know where to look. Weed is legal. Mushrooms are decriminalized. A river slurps and bumps through downtown. Mountains line the horizon. Everyone is sunkissed and fit. There’s a preponderance of beards, but that can be forgiven. The last Blockbuster on earth opens every morning at 10:30 am sharp. “This,” a friend who recently moved from Portland to Bend told me last summer as we freaking paddle boarded on the Deschutes River from one free concert to another, “is the best place to live in the country.” The next day, the same friend took me crashing through the underbrush on mountain bikes. But not like, the sucky part of mountain biking, where you have to upkeep a bike and pedal uphill for a few hours. We did the fun part — in which the shuttle and rental service Cog Wild gave us bikes, motored us to the base of Mt. Bachelor, then sent us on our way to speed recklessly downhill. It was an absolute blast. And made me feel way less bad about housing nine of the 12 pretzel bites pictured below and then slurping down the “beer cheese” about an hour later at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. The brewery — I found by drinking beer at 11 am, which is very common in Bend — is also home to a fruity/piney Hazy IPA that was the purest distillation of “Cool Mountain Town” in liquid form I’d ever tasted. Though, to be fair, the town has a lot of breweries competing for that title. “Seriously… what more do you need?” that same paddleboard friend asked on the last day of my trip, when he made his pitch for me to move to town. This time, we were lined up on an island in the Deschutes River, waiting to surf the town’s famous standing wave. And the question got me thinking. What more do I need?

SOJOURNER WHITE (@thesojournies) — MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN I’d say my hometown — Milwaukee. I know it’s not a city that a lot of people think about, but I can give a few reasons why it’s great. And maybe I’m biased. Summer is the sweet spot. I grew up in Wisconsin, but I’m not a big fan of winter. So summers in Milwaukee are my favorite time of year to be at home. Number one, because there are so many festivals. We have a festival for everybody and everything. There’s Summer Fest, which is a huge music festival that’s there every summer. But then we also have Black Arts Fest, German Fest, Polish Fest, Pride, Mexican Fiesta. There are literally so many festivals for people of all backgrounds, which is representative of how diverse the city is — even though people don’t know that. There are pockets of different communities across Milwaukee. So I think that comes out the most through our summer festivals. You’re able to see that on display. As far as things to do, I would say again to focus on summer things because that’s when I explore the most. There are boat cruises you can do, paddle-boating, going to the lakefront is a real big thing. The other big thing you do in Milwaukee is eat. It’s a really great food city so there are tons of things to eat. If you want a food truck park you can go to Zócalo Food Park. If you want Jamaican food Uppa Yard is my favorite Jamaican spot in the city. If you want some soul food, Daddy’s is always a good choice. If you want Spanish-Portugese food you can go to Amilinda. If you want Indian food, I love India Garden or Cafe India. I could go on and on about the food, but there’s just much to explore. The Southside is predominantly Spanish-speaking, so there’s tons of great Mexican restaurants. Guanajuanto is one that I’ve been to. Food is one of the reasons I love Milwaukee, and it’s affordable. Everything’s not going to cost $25 or $30 for you to have a really good meal. It’s not an overpriced city, so I think it’s in that really good sweet spot of being one of my favorite cities. It’s accessible for people who are visiting. ESTHER SUSAG (@estherelsewhere) — ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA My favorite city in the U.S. is St. Paul, and yes, I am biased! I just love the gorgeous summers and falls there with the beautiful lakes and parks. Everything is so accessible, you can get the city vibe, and then five minutes away there’s a gorgeous park with a huge waterfall in it. There’s always something to do. With over 10,000 lakes, boating, fishing, and just being on the water is an amazing thing to do in St. Paul and right outside of the city. The food scene is unbeatable and filled with variety. Some of my favorites are La Grolla, Red Cow, and Meritage. On top of our food scene, we also have great bars, breweries, and pubs. Seriously, St. Paul is a hidden gem!

San Francisco continues to prove itself as one of my favorite U.S. cities. It's an all-around colorful city, from the buildings (you've gotta visit the iconic Painted Ladies — the setting for Full House!) to the people and lively culture. I love spending time here as there's always something to do. I especially love visiting for the annual Outside Lands Music Festival — it's an absolute blast and a must for any avid festival-goers on the west coast. What I love most about San Francisco are the accessible parks and outdoor spaces. Whether you explore Golden Gate Park, take a stroll through Presidio National Park, which offers 24 miles of hiking trails and 25 miles of bikeways, or have a boozy picnic at Mission Dolores Park, there's plenty of space to spend time outdoors amidst the busy city lifestyle buzzing around you (just make sure to bring a jacket!). I recommend spending an afternoon in the Marina District. Here, you'll find views of Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, and sailboats cruising through the bay. This area also has a ton of trendy bars and restaurants. I love Wildseed, a fully plant-based restaurant that's downright delish. Order the polenta cakes and spicy sausage pizza, along with the elderly fizz cocktail (trust me, you won't regret it). NICOLETTA DARITA DE LA BROWN (@vida.magica.love) — BALTIMORE, MARYLAND Baltimore has a very special place in my heart. There are people that I love with my whole being that are here, my studio practice is based here, my children are being raised here. I'm from New York, I'm a New Yorker, but Baltimore is home.

As an artist, I want people to come here and absorb the art and meet the people who make beautiful things, but I also want people to come and explore and enjoy the food and the culture. If you come to Baltimore, you definitely need to eat. I would suggest seafood. I’d check out Clavel. I’m Latinx and I love the ceviche at Clavel. The ceviche at Clavel is everything.And the restaurant is minority-owned and family-owned. I would also check out Home Maid. The brunch at Home Maid is crazy. Also the mixologists and the drinks there are insane. So I would definitely try some of those delicious Southern comfort options but with a twist. It feels a little speakeasy-ish. Also, I would check out Mount Vernon Marketplace. One of my friends Chyno, The Blue Bearded Foodie, put me onto the colossal crab sandwich, which is insane. If you come to Baltimore, you should probably have blue crab of some kind. This sandwich is definitely an Instagram moment, but it’s also genuinely tasty. When I go to Mount Vernon Marketplace, I always check out Fishnet. It’s woman-owned, black-owned, and the food is so good. Everything is super fresh. When I’m in the mood for seafood, I’m going to hit up Fishnet for sure. When I do a staycation and want to treat myself, I’ll stay at The Ivy Hotel. It’s a boutique, private hotel. It’s black-owned, it’s insanely luxurious, and it feels super special. You can barely even find the front door — it’s one of those places you gotta know to know. The Ivy Hotel is super posh, it’s super luxe. It’s beautiful. You feel like when you’re walking down the hallway Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, or some other iconic figure is about to pop up. It’s one of those moments when you want to put on a gown and have tea. The bathtubs there are insane and I’m obsessed with bathtubs. So The Ivy Hotel is a must. I also will spend the day at Harbor East. I love being by the water. I’ll go shopping, I’ll dance by the water, I will look at the harbor and just remind myself of everything that’s bigger than me and feel deeply connected to so much. Those are my top tips for Baltimore. Definitely come to visit Baltimore, eat some amazing seafood, and support small local businesses.