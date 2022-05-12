Airbnb Just Made The Biggest Change To Its Platform In A Decade

Summer 2022 is the season of travel, no doubt about it. This is the first time in over two years that fully vaccinated people can (for the most part) tour the world confidently and without major restrictions. The fact that most of us are still working from home doesn’t hurt either. The nomadic lifestyle is calling, and the wanderlust-fueled adventurers are answering that call.

Of course, an essential part of travel is where you decide to post up during your trip. We love hotels, but sometimes it’s nice to stay in your own space or discover an ultra-unique accommodation that’s an experience all on its own. Airbnb offers millions of homes worldwide for luxury travelers, budget adventurers, solo wanderers, and everyone in between. And now Airbnb is taking its platform up a notch with user-friendly updates and safeguarding policies.

The booking platform just launched its Airbnb 2022 Summer Release, which is introducing some of the biggest enhancements to Airbnb over the past 10 years. As more people are living abroad and jet-setting around the globe, the platform is adjusting its interface and features to evolve alongside tourism trends.

“The way people travel has changed forever,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb. “That’s why we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.”

Available in the U.S. starting today and rolling out worldwide this week, the Summer Release updates include Airbnb Categories, Split Stays, and AirCover. We’re breaking down what each of these new features is all about below.