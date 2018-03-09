Netflix

Sometimes you need a nudge to get out that door and hit the road. Other times you need a full on shove. Below you’ll find a round-up the best travel documentaries on Netflix. Read, then watch to discover faraway places and the mad few who wander to the edges of the map in search of adventure.

Further (2012)

Jeremy Jones is the adventure we all wish we could be deep in the back of our minds. Jones and his team explore and ride some of the wildest backcountry in the world. They climb mountains no one has ever climbed. They hike forests no one has ever hiked. All so that they can boom down a mountain on a snowboard. This is the ultimate in hair-raising adventure that’ll either leave you happy you’re watching from the safety of your couch or make you jump on a plane and head there yourself.

180 Degrees South (2010)

I debated whether to include this film. There is a really superb climbing story buried in a lot unnecessary narrative posturing and half-baked (pun intended) politics. Where the film shines in its portrayal of adventurers and mountaineers (and businessmen) Yvon Chouinard and Doug Tompkins. Their late 1960s trip to Patagonia is the stuff of legends, and Jeff Johnson takes great care in recreating their trip with his bros. Yvon, Doug, and their families have carved out a good life in Patagonia. They climb mountains. They surf. They grow organic food. They make gear to fund said life. They care about saving the environment. Although the film falls into white savior themes sometimes, it still has amazing photography and plenty of pure adventure.

