What inspires you to travel? Most of us would probably say Instagram before we’d say Netflix. But it’s never just one thing, is it? Our lasting desire to hit the road is borne from a collection of images, flavors, sounds, and shared moments. It’s that time you snuck into Temple of Doom when you were supposed to be watching The Neverending Story. It’s the faded pictures of your grandparents’ photo albums, waving from in front of Old Faithful. It’s the stories you hear, the Instagrams you follow, and the slivers of the wider world that sneak into your daily life.

Movies are a big part of those daily lives. As such, they’ve inspired many of us to finally live out our travel dreams and go on our own adventures.

Our team loves movies that inspire travel. So we put together a list of our favorite travel-themed movies on Netflix right now. Of course, it should go without saying, this list will constantly be evolving as Netflix rotates its streaming library. So some hardcore classics like the Indiana Jones series or Plains, Trains and Automobiles are missing. This is the best of the best of what’s availible right now.

Let these travel movies be your guide and inspire your next adventure.

Up In The Air (2009)

It’s hard not to love a good George Clooney movie. Add in a mentorship with Anna Kendrick about the ins-and-outs of traveling the country (to fire people) and you’ve got travel cinema gold. Jason Reitman’s glance into corporate America and the domestic airports that shuttle workers around the country is an emotionally deft and often hilarious look at life on the road.