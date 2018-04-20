Averie Woodard, Unsplash

Deciding to set out on the road is rarely an easy decision. We all need a little planning, paired with a dose of inspiration before taking the leap. Where will I find the money to finance my dream trip? Am I brave enough to risk my life on a real adventure? Where should I go first? Can. I. Afford. This?

Once you’re on the road all of those questions start to fade away and answers will get easier and easier to come by. But you have to get out there first and the best travel podcasts can help you with that.

Below are some of the best travel podcasts available right now to help pique your wanderlust. These are the podcasts that’ll cover you if you want to kick it in a familiar and well-trod corner of the world or if you want to strike out and turn far-flung travel into your job. Have a listen. Live vicariously for an hour and get inspired. Then go.