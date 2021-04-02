Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. He’s enjoyed more drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, visited more than 50 distilleries around the globe, and amassed a collection of bottles that occupies his entire basement (and infuriates his wife). In this series, he cracks open his worn “tasting diary” and shares its contents with the masses.

The spirit of “The Americas” is… not a whiskey at all. It’s clearly rum. But when you zoom in and look at the modern United States, it’s obvious that whiskey rules. Pull even tighter in and you’ll see that, like Scotland with Scotch, the US is known worldwide for its proficiency in distilling, aging, and bottling one particular type of whiskey above all others: bourbon.

While it might not be the first American spirit (applejack and Maryland rye have staked their respective claims there), this corn-based alcohol has its origins in Kentucky (and most distilleries are located there). Nevertheless, in 2021 bourbon is produced all over the country, from Wyoming to Waco to Western New York. This means that there’s a glut of great options available.

The plethora of brands competing for shelf space certainly isn’t a bad thing for you. More option equals more high-quality bourbons for you to mix with and sip. But it also means that there are a fair number of bottles out there that you don’t need to spend your hard-earned money on — celebrity cash grabs, overhyped expressions, and uninspired classics.

To help you hit the taste-meets-value sweet spot every time you buy a bottle, I decided to share my ten favorite “value bourbons.” These aren’t my all-time favorites and they aren’t the rock bottom cheapest. They’re just 10 quality “all-rounders” that I give my personal stamp of approval.

Check them out!

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $60

The Story:

There are few bourbon brands more popular than Maker’s Mark and there’s a solid reason for that. Its flagship bourbon is cheap and just as easy to sip as it is to mix with. But if you want to ramp up your cocktail game, grab a bottle of its cask strength expression. It’s a little more expensive but has a much more pronounced spicy, intense, rich flavor.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find strong aromas of charred wood, caramelized sugar, and spicy cinnamon sugar. The palate is swirling with buttery caramel, sweet vanilla, pipe tobacco, and an underlying spicy heat. The finish is long, very warm, and ends with a final flourish of pepper and cinnamon candy.

Bottom Line:

If you’re a fan of bold, spicy bourbons, this is the sipper for you. If you don’t want your cocktails watered down, this is also the bourbon for you.

All in all, a must-have bottle.

Wyoming Whiskey

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $35

The Story:

If you haven’t heard about this small-batch bourbon from Kirby, Wyoming, you haven’t been paying attention to the whiskey world lately. The state’s first legal whiskey distillery has been cranking out this award-winning whiskey since 2009. Aged for five years using locally sourced ingredients, Wyoming Whiskey is proof that high-quality bourbon can be made far from Kentucky.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to give this bourbon a proper nosing and you’ll be met with subtle floral, caramel corn, and dried cherry scents. On the sip, you’ll be greeted with flavors of sweet treacle, buttercream, brown sugar, and charred oak. The finish is gently warming, dry, and ends with a nice pairing of leather and tobacco.

Bottom Line:

This small-batch whiskey is surprisingly cheap for the quality. It’s the kind of bottle you’ll want to bring out and pour for your friends who believe great bourbon can only come from the “Blue Grass State.”