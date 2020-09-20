Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries worldwide. Bourbon is special. Known as “America’s Native Spirit,” this corn-based whiskey comes with a handful of specific guidelines. To be called a bourbon, its mash bill must be comprised of at least 51 percent corn, it must be distilled at no more than 80 percent alcohol, it must be aged in new, charred, oak barrels, it can enter the barrel at no higher than 62.5 percent alcohol, must be produced in the US, and if it’s aged for less than two years it can’t be called a “straight bourbon.” If it’s aged less than four years, it also must be labeled with the months it was aged. But one thing you’ll never see mentioned in the official bourbon guidelines is that it must be made in Kentucky. That’s because, while 95 percent of bourbon is produced in the Blue Grass State, it technically can be made anywhere in the US. In fact, there are countless, high-quality, well-crafted bourbons produced in all corners of the sprawling nation. Below you’ll find some of my personal favorites.