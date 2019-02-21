Getty Image

When the words “budget” or “cheap” or even “inexpensive” are used to describe spirits, our minds tend to envision plastic handles of bottom-shelf, low-quality, hangover-inducing potent potables. Fair enough, but not always the case. In fact, there are exceptions to this stereotype across the board. Especially in the world of rum.

Though the popularity of booze culture and mixology has increased in recent years, the rum marketplace is still littered with superb value buys. You don’t even need to use the terms “budget” or “cheap” because there are myriad bottles of low-cost, high-quality rum to be found.

But just because we know there’s value bottles in the rum world doesn’t mean we automatically know where to find it. For that, we turned to some of our favorite bartenders, whole shared their picks for the best bang-for-your-buck rums. These slow sippers will turn your apartment into a tiki lounge in a hurry and make it feel like summer no matter what the thermometer says.

Brugal Anejo Rum

Ryan Andrews, beverage director at Prohibition in San Diego

“What’s my favorite budget rum and why? Brugal Añejo rum. The Solera-style aging makes this rum incredibly smooth as a sipper and in cocktails.”