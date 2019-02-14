Getty Image

Chilly winter nights might not feel like gin drinking weather. The season is overshadowed by the likes of cognac, rye, dark rum, bourbon, and Scotch. But in the right cocktail, gin always works. Especially when it’s able to remind you of sunny, warm, summer days instead of gloomy, wintry ones. A well-made, simple gin & tonic can cure even Alladin’s genie-sized winter blues.

Since we’re all about getting the summer feels mid-winter, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite bang-for-your-buck gins. Because if you’re drinking gin in the winter, we don’t want you spending a lot to do it.

Spring 44

Mariel Burns, head bartender at Trademark Taste + Grind in New York City

“What’s my go-to budget gin and why? I have to go with Spring 44, out of Colorado. It’s a really nice gin with an even flavor profile, without going too piney nor too floral.”