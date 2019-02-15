Pexels

Whiskey takes time to make. The mash of cereals and grains needs to be distilled and then rested in barrels for anywhere from two to 30 or more years. That barreling process requires a lot of space for storage which drives up costs for distillers, bottlers, and blenders. That doesn’t make scoring a cheap bottle of whiskey impossible, though. In fact, there’s a lot of great, cheap whiskey on the shelves. So, we have to ask, which are the best cheap whiskey bottles out there?

We popped over to Ranker to find out which bottles of cheap whiskey the people are digging on right now. The top ten that emerged touch on some classic labels alongside a few trendier sips. We’d also like to point out that these are major label brands. That means none of the plastic-bottled bottom-shelf whiskeys are listed.

Are these the best? Maybe. We know one thing for sure: The price point is right. So why not try a few out for yourself and come to your own conclusions? As always, tell us your favorite cheap bottles of whiskey in the comments.

10. Four Roses

Four Roses at number ten feels a little bit low. This whiskey is freakin’ tasty. The notes of dried red berries, caramel, dark chocolate, spicy clove, and distinct library leather makes this one a great sipper or mixer. Four Roses Bourbon is very accessible, albeit not the cheapest bottle on the list. Still, it should be higher.

Cost: $26.99

9. Jim Beam

You can’t go wrong with a bottle of Jim Beam. There’s a balance here of alcohol heat with hints of vanilla oakiness and soft caramel sweetness. At the end of the day, this is a perfectly good mixer that’ll get the job done (it’ll get you drunk, yo). Just don’t expect any deep conversations about florals or spices here.

Cost: $13.99