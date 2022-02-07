There are tons of high-quality, flavorful vodkas on the market. We’re not talking about the harsh, chemical-tasting vodkas that come in plastic jugs and feel like they should be used to peel wallpaper. We’re talking about well-crafted vodkas that are created with as much care as any other spirit on the shelf. We’re talking about vodkas that you can still enjoy a shot of between gulps of your New England IPA or crafty lagers.

The contemporary vodka marketplace is diverse with vodkas made from various ingredients like potatoes, wheat, grapes, rye, corn, apples, and even milk. It ranges from low-end mixers to premium multiple-distilled, specially filtered vodkas that are so clean and pure you’d think you were sipping spring water with a boozy kick.

To find these shot-worthy gems, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best vodkas for shots. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Belvedere

Eric Cohen, lead bartender at The Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento, California

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $27

Why This Vodka?

Belvedere is what I recommend. It is very smooth and lacks that stringent taste you get from a lot of other vodkas. Additionally, there is a slight citrus hint. It’s hard to beat.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Alejandro Mendoza, restaurant and bar manager at Hotel SLO in San Luis Obispo, California

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is my pick. It goes down smoothly. It’s made from corn, making it sweeter with slight corn and peppery flavor. It’s great for a shot.

Wheatley

John “Fitzy” Fitzpatrick, spiritual advisor at Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Delray, Florida

ABV: 41%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

If I have to do a shot of vodka I’m going with Harlan Wheatley all the way. This ten-time distilled, triple filtered vodka is known for its crisp flavors of vanilla and grains.

Grey Goose VX

Nick Gergen, beverage director of Juniper and Ivy in San Diego

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $95 for a 1-liter bottle

Why This Vodka?

I would enjoy either Belvedere Lake Bartezek or Grey Goose VX. The Grey Goose VX has a percentage of cognac blended into it and really rounds it out and adds much more complexity thanks to the cognac.