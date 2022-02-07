Tito's/Hanson of Sonoma/Russian Standard/Absolut/istock/Uproxx
The Absolute Best Vodkas For Shots, According To Bartenders

There are tons of high-quality, flavorful vodkas on the market. We’re not talking about the harsh, chemical-tasting vodkas that come in plastic jugs and feel like they should be used to peel wallpaper. We’re talking about well-crafted vodkas that are created with as much care as any other spirit on the shelf. We’re talking about vodkas that you can still enjoy a shot of between gulps of your New England IPA or crafty lagers.

The contemporary vodka marketplace is diverse with vodkas made from various ingredients like potatoes, wheat, grapes, rye, corn, apples, and even milk. It ranges from low-end mixers to premium multiple-distilled, specially filtered vodkas that are so clean and pure you’d think you were sipping spring water with a boozy kick.

To find these shot-worthy gems, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best vodkas for shots. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Belvedere

Belvedere
Belvedere

Eric Cohen, lead bartender at The Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento, California

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $27

Why This Vodka?

Belvedere is what I recommend. It is very smooth and lacks that stringent taste you get from a lot of other vodkas. Additionally, there is a slight citrus hint. It’s hard to beat.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Alejandro Mendoza, restaurant and bar manager at Hotel SLO in San Luis Obispo, California

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is my pick. It goes down smoothly. It’s made from corn, making it sweeter with slight corn and peppery flavor. It’s great for a shot.

Wheatley

Wheatley
Buffalo Trace

John “Fitzy” Fitzpatrick, spiritual advisor at Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Delray, Florida

ABV: 41%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

If I have to do a shot of vodka I’m going with Harlan Wheatley all the way. This ten-time distilled, triple filtered vodka is known for its crisp flavors of vanilla and grains.

Grey Goose VX

Grey Goose VX
Grey Goose

Nick Gergen, beverage director of Juniper and Ivy in San Diego

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $95 for a 1-liter bottle

Why This Vodka?

I would enjoy either Belvedere Lake Bartezek or Grey Goose VX. The Grey Goose VX has a percentage of cognac blended into it and really rounds it out and adds much more complexity thanks to the cognac.

Absolut

Absolut
Absolut

Josh Curtis, bar director at Malibu Beach Inn in Malibu, California

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

Absolut Vodka is clean and substantial with flavors of a toasted baguette that finishes with notes of fresh cracked black pepper. The Swedish distillation process will leave you feeling not too shabby the next morning.

Hanson of Sonoma

Hanson of Sonoma
Hanson of Sonoma

Christopher Devern, lead bartender of Red Owl Tavern in Philadelphia

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $27

Why This Vodka?

Hanson of Sonoma is a small-batch vodka from California with multiple flavors to choose from. Flavors range from habanero, cucumber, mandarin, lemon, and of course classic. Keep an eye out for their seasonal releases which include boysenberry and espresso. With a neutral grain spirit like vodka for shots, I typically like to mix it with some sort of sweet and citrus. With these naturally infused vodkas, I find it is just fine neat or served chilled.

Russian Standard

Russian Standard
Russian Standard

Heather Buelna, lead bartender at Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay in San Diego, California

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

Shots are tricky, especially when it comes to vodka. Most people that are doing shots tend to want the alcohol to be masked, which is why you see so many fruity or sweet shots all the time. But, for those that do want to shoot straight vodka, I always push them toward a brand like Russian Standard Original, chilled. If you want to drink vodka, you might as well go to the experts, right? This one is clean and easy to drink.

Chopin

Chopin
Chopin

My Nguyen, general manager at I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood in Los Angeles

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

I am not a vodka fan but if I were to choose one, Chopin on the rocks would be my go-to. I love how smooth Chopin is. It’s full of flavors like vanilla and green apple.

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
Ketel One

Cassie Stockbridge, bartender at Lobby Bar at The Godfrey Hotel in Boston

ABV: 30%

Average Price: $20

Why This Vodka?

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint is my number one choice of vodka to drink straight or in a shot. With every sip, you taste crisp cucumbers mixed with slight notes of mint. It’s of the smoothest vodkas out there.

Writer’s Pick: Hangar 1

Hangar 1
Hangar 1

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $28

Why This Vodka?

This vodka is made from a blend of wheat-based neutral spirit and grape-based vodka. It’s known for its soft, sweet, easy-to-drink flavor. It goes down great as a shot with hints of fruit esters, lemon zest, and a slightly herbal, peppery flavor. The finish is warming, but there’s no harsh aftertaste.

