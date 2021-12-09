10 Bartenders Shout Out Vodkas They’d Actually Drink Straight

To say that we write about whisk(e)y a lot is a bit of an understatement. We do. But it wasn’t that long ago that the best-selling alcohol in the world was a clear spirit. Vodka dominated alcohol sales for decades until the most recent whiskey revival took hold and pushed the un-aged spirit to the background.

That’s a shame because as we’ve said, again and again, vodka is an incredibly nuanced spirit and worth your time, even as a sipper. The spirit is massively varied thanks to very different corners of the world making it and the recipe for its mash bill ranging from grains to root vegetables to fruits. There is a lot out there is what we’re saying and there’s a lot that is very sippable with a rock or even on its own.

To find these surprising sippers from small and large distilleries, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the vodkas they’d actually drink straight or on the rocks. Check out all of their answers below.

WÓDKA [Vodka]

Kimberly Schow, bar director at Hotel Dryce in Fort Worth, Texas

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $15

Why This Vodka?

WÓDKA [Vodka] is great to drink on its own. It’s a well-made Polish rye vodka that isn’t distilled from pure GNS (grain neutral spirit), making it a clean vodka to sip and savor.

Grey Goose Vodka

Lewis Caputa, lead bartender of Rosina inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $40

Why This Vodka?

Grey Goose is my pick. It is one of the crispest vodkas you can have. There’s a reason you often find it at the top of best-tasting vodkas lists.