10 Bartenders Shout Out Vodkas They’d Actually Drink Straight

To say that we write about whisk(e)y a lot is a bit of an understatement. We do. But it wasn’t that long ago that the best-selling alcohol in the world was a clear spirit. Vodka dominated alcohol sales for decades until the most recent whiskey revival took hold and pushed the un-aged spirit to the background.
That’s a shame because as we’ve said, again and again, vodka is an incredibly nuanced spirit and worth your time, even as a sipper. The spirit is massively varied thanks to very different corners of the world making it and the recipe for its mash bill ranging from grains to root vegetables to fruits. There is a lot out there is what we’re saying and there’s a lot that is very sippable with a rock or even on its own.
To find these surprising sippers from small and large distilleries, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the vodkas they’d actually drink straight or on the rocks. Check out all of their answers below.
WÓDKA [Vodka]
Kimberly Schow, bar director at Hotel Dryce in Fort Worth, Texas
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $15
Why This Vodka?
WÓDKA [Vodka] is great to drink on its own. It’s a well-made Polish rye vodka that isn’t distilled from pure GNS (grain neutral spirit), making it a clean vodka to sip and savor.
Grey Goose Vodka
Lewis Caputa, lead bartender of Rosina inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $40
Why This Vodka?
Grey Goose is my pick. It is one of the crispest vodkas you can have. There’s a reason you often find it at the top of best-tasting vodkas lists.
Haku Vodka
Christopher Devern, lead bartender of Red Owl Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $26
Why This Vodka?
This Japanese vodka is distilled from 100 percent rice and is bamboo charcoal filtered. It’s a subtly sweet vodka with amazing smoothness and roundness and a peppery finish. Try this on the rocks with a twist of lemon or lime.
Absolut Vodka
Josh Curtis, bar director at the Malibu Beach Inn in Malibu, California
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $20
Why This Vodka?
Absolut vodka is one of the best on the market. Its Swedish roots from 1879 have a quality distillation process that makes for less of a hangover than other brands. Its light licorice and cream soda notes aim for ease of drinkability.
Stateside Urbancraft Vodka
Jamie Shaw, beverage manager at Stella of New Hope in New Hope, Pennsylvania
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $27
Why This Vodka?
I’d go for something super crisp and clean and put it on the rocks with a squeeze of lemon or lime. Stateside makes a really great clean, highly sippable vodka, and I love supporting local companies as well.
Konik’s Tail Vodka
Federico Doldi, bartender at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $56
Why This Vodka?
I really love Konik’s Tail. This is a premium Polish vodka that just arrived in the U.S. It’s made from a number of different grains — ancient spelt, golden rye, and early winter wheat. It has a creamy mouthfeel with caramel and raspberry on the palate.
Absolut Elyx
Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Restaurant & Bar in Yountville, California
ABV: 42.3%
Average Price: $36
Why This Vodka?
One vodka I can drink straight or on the rocks is Absolut Elyx. It is made with single estate winter wheat and is distilled in copper. With a slightly higher proof than most vodkas, it has a nice body with light heat.
Ketel One Vodka
John Tran, restaurant manager of BluSky Restaurant & Bar in Anaheim, California
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $40
Why This Vodka?
Ketel One Vodka is a delicious vodka. The wheat is pronounced and the citrus notes just make it so refreshing. The fact that they do a combination of pot still and Coffey still balances it out to be a crisp vodka and one that is oily with texture.
Belvedere Vodka
Zach Wilks, bartender at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel, Indiana
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $45
Why This Vodka?
I started bartending in the late ’90s when vodka martinis were probably the top-selling drink at most bars, and Belvedere was the best of the best. Back then a slightly dirty martini with Belvedere and blue cheese olives was my favorite thing to drink, it’s still the first drink I order when I’m dining in a steakhouse. I love Belvedere even on its own for its creamy mouthfeel and touch of black pepper, it almost comes across as savory.
Chopin Vodka
John “Fitzy” Fitzpatrick, spiritual advisor at Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Delray, Florida
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $20
Why This Vodka?
I don’t drink vodka but if I did, I’d probably defer to Chopin. I think vodkas distilled from potatoes are among the best. It’s crisp, clean, and surprisingly easy to drink neat or on the rocks.