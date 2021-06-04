Stress and anxiety, we’ve all faced them — whether because of bills, new life changes, or the fact that the planet is getting warmer and we keep doing irreparable harm as if it doesn’t pose a direct threat to our very species. Not to mention that we’re transitioning from a year spent in isolation. It’s a lot to manage! Meaning you’re going to need multiple methods of combating said stress. Exercise, adventure, sex (solo or with others), a good nap, or meditation — it’s all part of a (more) balanced, less stressful life. And if those don’t work, and you feel like you can imbibe responsibly, why not try packing a bowl of the green stuff? It should be said that if you suffer from a serious stress and anxiety disorder, weed probably isn’t the answer for you. But if you feel like winding down at the end of a tough work week (or day) by ripping on a joint, you’d be hard-pressed to find an easier temporary escape. One recent study conducted at the Washington State University and published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that inhaling cannabis can significantly reduce short-term levels of depression, anxiety, and stress, with women on average receiving a larger reduction than men. However, sustained marijuana use also posed the possibility of exacerbating depression over time. So cannabis could possibly be your respite but if you’re hoping it might be a cure-all for your deep-rooted issues, it probably won’t be. Unless you’re suffering from legit PTSD. According to Forbes, another recent study funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and carried out by researchers from universities nationwide, including the University of California San Diego, the John Hopkins School of Medicine, and the University of Colorado, found that individuals suffering from PTSD who used cannabis saw a greater reduction of symptoms and were over two times more likely to recover from PTSD than those who weren’t using. So where to start if you’re looking for a smoke to melt your stress away? As was the case with sleep and sex, if you’re looking to target feelings of anxiety and stress, it’s all in the terpenes — aromatic compounds that give weed its smell, taste, and govern its effects. To bash out those bad vibes, you’re going to want to find strains high in the anti-inflammatory terpene Caryophyllene, the sedative Myrcene, the euphoria-inducing Limonene, the herbal-tinged energizing Pinene, and the calming lavender-esque Linalool. That’s all kinda annoying to remember — so don’t! We did it for you and broke down some of the best stress and anxiety-relieving strains below.

Granddaddy Purple View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Smitty (@tysmitty) Strain: Indica Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene Average THC: 17% Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety Granddaddy Purple is such a versatile strain that it’s landed on our best strains for sex and best strains for sleep list. That’s primarily to do with the sedative effects of Myrcene and the stress, anxiety, and pain-busting effects of the terpenes pinene and beta-caryophyllene. Keep in mind that if you’re stressed or anxious but have a full day ahead of you, this strain is probably best avoided. It’s likely going to send you straight into couch-lock and the idea of getting things done will seem menacing. The Bottom Line: A great option for end-of-the-day stress relief, Granddaddy Purp will ease your body and mind and usher you to dreamland. Hit up Weedmaps to find Granddaddy Purple at a dispensary near you. Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) View this post on Instagram A post shared by James🇨🇦 (@a_cannabis_experiment) Strain: Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool Average THC: 19% Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety GSC has a lot going for it: a great flavor profile with floral notes and hints of citrus, beautiful buds of purple-tinged leaves with curly orange hairs with a mood-lifting high that attacks anxiety and depression. Caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool all have anti-anxiety properties, with the caryophyllene and limonene also introducing anti-depressant effects for a high that is soothing and slightly euphoric. Smoking a quality cultivated GSC just feels good, whether you’re in a funk or not. The Bottom Line: A great-tasting strain with a calming herbal aroma that will lift your mood without weighing you down. Hit up Weedmaps to find GSC at a dispensary near you.

Northern Lights View this post on Instagram A post shared by @trichome_forest_ Strain: Indica Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene Average THC: 16% Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety In today’s weed landscape, good cannabis tends to push well past the 25% THC range, so if you’re looking at Northern Lights puny 16% and thinking this one isn’t for you, just chill for a second. When it comes to stress and anxiety, getting too high can make you worse off than you were before lighting up. It’s important to not overdo it because cannabis in high doses can cause anxiety for anyone! Northern Lights makes it easy to find balance, especially if you want to experience a longer-lasting smoke session and take a few more hits. Featuring the sedative and relaxing properties of Mycene, and the anti-anxiety qualities of caryophyllene, Northern Lights is relaxing without being too heavy, like Granddaddy Purple. The terpene pinene helps to add a slight energy boost to the experience, and some nice woodsy and herbal flavoring to the smoke. The Bottom Line: Northern Lights is perfect for someone looking to enjoy a longer smoke session. It’s relaxing and sedating, but not so powerful that it’ll send you to bed. Hit up Weedmaps to find Northern Lights at a dispensary near you. Sour Diesel View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Ganjeiro (@ganja.farm_) Strain: Sativa Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene Average THC: 18% CBD: 2% Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety If you judge this strain by name alone, it sounds awfully intense — but it’s not! Sour Diesel is a classic strain, with a fast-acting high that begins vibrating at your brow before melting through your entire body and making you feel good. This is our first sativa on the list, so it’s a great option for wake and baking and keeping the anxiety of a big day ahead of you at bay.

This strain’s high levels of myrcene chill you out and the limonene gives you a mood lift and a burst of energy that won’t weigh you down. This is a great strain for getting in focus but be warned. It’s named Sour Diesel for a reason, and this strain gives off a very pungent chemical-infused aroma that makes itself known. The Bottom Line: A feel-good strain ideal for wake and bakers or those with a busy day ahead of them. Hit up Weedmaps to find Sour Diesel at a dispensary near you.

Critical Mass/CBD Critical Mass View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drea Michelle (@eyedreamphotography) Strain: Indica-dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene Average THC: 17% (Critical Mass CBD has 6% THC / 9% CBD) Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety Critical Mass leans on the calming side, with a musky and spicy flavor that leads to a heavy fast-acting high that’ll leave you feeling relaxed and a bit euphoric. If you can find the rare CBD formulation of the strain you’ll find an even more effective anxiety-killer, as CBD also has a calming anti-anxiety effect and it won’t get you nearly as high due to the reduced THC content. The Bottom Line: If the thought of getting high alone causes anxiety, you might want to look into the CBD Critical Mass strain. If you want all the calming benefits and don’t mind getting high, OG Critical Mass is a solid option. Hit up Weedmaps to find Critical Mass at a dispensary near you. London Poundcake #75 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldstone Genetics (@goldstonegrow) Strain: Indica-dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene Average THC: 25% CBD: <2% Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety A little more on the strong and heavy side, London Poundcake is a strain I’ve only been introduced to recently but I love its relaxing and euphoria-inducing effects. With a noticeable citrus and berry flavor, London Poundcake has notes of bright sweetness, with a nice herbal scent, deep green leaves, and wild wiry orange hairs.

It’s an ideal strain for relaxing, but that doesn’t mean it’ll send you to bed. Instead, smoke up (one or two hits should be enough to hit relaxation levels), put on your favorite comedy special, and laugh until it hurts. The Bottom Line: Great for chilling out and watching some movies or listening to your favorite music. A vacation for the mind. Hit up Weedmaps to find London Poundcake at a dispensary near you.

AC/DC View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebis (@rebisgrown) Strain: Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene Average THC: 1% CBD: 14% Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety AC/DC is the perfect choice if you’re looking to medicate with cannabis but aren’t looking to get high. At just 1% THC, AC/DC results in little more than slight lightheadedness, but its CBD forward properties will induce feelings of relaxation, and a general sense of well-being. This strain is a favorite of the medical marijuana community. The Bottom Line: All the benefits without the high, AC/DC is the ideal choice for microdosers and people looking to medicate. Hit up Weedmaps to find AC/DC at a dispensary near you. Cereal Milk View this post on Instagram A post shared by @squishednugz Strain: Indica-dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene. Average THC: 29% CBD: .25% Why It’s Good For Stress And Anxiety Cereal Milk is no joke, at almost 30% THC it is in every way a modern weed strain. It has large crystal-crusted buds and packs a powerful punch strong enough to humble heavy daily users so if you’re not that experienced with smoking weed, maybe look elsewhere. As such it only takes about one hit to instantly start to feel joyous euphoria that relaxes both mind and body and settles you into a comfortable high that you can ride for a few hours.

Because it’s so powerful, if you only use it when you’re hit with new stress and anxiety, a single eighth will last you a good while. The Bottom Line: The best choice for heavy users and people looking for powerful effects. Simply one of the best weed strains you’ll ever smoke and one of the best highs you’ll ever experience. Hit up Weedmaps to find Cereal Milk at a dispensary near you.