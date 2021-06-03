The Ultimate Colorado National Park Road Trip Guide For Summer ’21

Colorado always claims a top spot when it comes to summer road travel, and this year, with so much travel focused on drive markets, is no exception. There are four different National Parks in the state, all located in opposite directions — making a National Parks road trip a slam dunk choice. I’ve visited all of the Colorado parks multiple times, and have finally dialed in my perfect itinerary and pit stops.

Here’s my guide to the perfect Colorado National Park Road Trip:

Denver to Great Sand Dunes National Park

I would start in Denver — and depending on when you can snag timed entry tickets for Rocky Mountain National Park — either start or end there. Assuming RMNP is your last stop, begin by heading south from Denver via 285 towards Great Sand Dunes National Park. The drive is 3.5/4 hours, but there is a lot to see along the way. I always stop in Buena Vista (there are great hot springs and a ghost town just outside the city), or even a slightly longer detour to Rye and Bishop’s Castle — a one-man-made castle in the middle of San Isabel National Forest. Then on to the Sand Dunes.

Great Sand Dunes doesn’t have any reservation system to enter this year, but is getting increasingly popular thanks to its towering dunes, mountain backdrop, and proximity to Denver. So if you’re planning on camping, I’d reserve as far in advance as possible (all sites in the park are now reservation only). If you can’t get a spot, there are chain hotels and food in nearby Alamosa.

Great Sand Dunes National Park to Mesa Verde National Park

From Great Sand Dunes, head east towards Mesa Verde National Park. It’s about a four-hour drive via US-160. This route takes you right through Pagosa Springs where you can stop to soak at one of the famous hot springs then stop at nearby Chimney Rock National Monument on your way to Durango. You’ll likely want to stay and explore in Durango for the night before heading to Mesa Verde.

You can buy a ticket for a cliff dwelling tour (the only way to see all but one of the dwellings) starting 14 days before your visit at 8am MST here.

Mesa Verde National Park to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

From Mesa Verde you will head Northwest towards Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Gunnison. This leg will wind through some of the most scenic spots in the United States. The drive is just 3 hours, but you’ll want to make several stops. I recommend stopping in Telluride before driving on to Ridgway. From there — if you have some time — I would absolutely detour to drive the “Million Dollar Highway” from Ouray to Silverton and back. It is some of the most jaw-dropping scenery I’ve ever encountered. Truly takes your breath away.