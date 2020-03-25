The Best Gins To Drink Straight (Because You Have No Mixers Left At Home)

So it’s come down to this. You’ve only been working from home for a week and you’ve already gulped down all of your soda, tonic, and seltzer water. You’re eyeing a bottle of gin on the counter, but you’re not sure if your love of the juniper-based spirit is actually based on the flavor of gin or just how it tastes when it’s mixed together with other flavors. Does your love for gin only go as far as a cocktail or can you imagine yourself sipping it straight? At its best, gin shouldn’t be harsh and full of unnecessary botanicals. Everything that was added in the distillation process should feel like it belongs there. And no one knows that better than bartenders. We asked some of our favorite bartenders in the game to tell us their go-to gins for sipping in self-quarantine.